you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Air, water quality improves worldwide; see how New Delhi's pollution-free skyline looks

These before and after pictures show the significant drop in pollution levels across the world due to the lockdown

Priyanka Roshan
Amid coronavirus outbreak many countries are under lockdown. With fewer cars on the road and closed factories, air pollution has drastically decreased in many parts of the world. India which accounts the highest number of deaths due to air pollution, continued to breathe easy during the nationwide lockdown as the pollution level across the country remained minimal.
With limited vehicular movement and closed factories, thanks to the coronavirus-led lockdown, air pollution levels have dropped significantly in many parts of the world. India, where the highest number of deaths is due to air pollution, also got a breath of fresh air, quite literally. Here are some before and after pictures to show the effect of the lockdown on the pollution around the world. (Image: Reuters)

This combination of picture of India Gate, New Delhi, India amidst fog on October 17, 2019 and on April 13, 2020 during the lockdown when the air pollution level started to drop. (Image: Reuters)
In the picture on the left, New Delhi's India Gate is seen clouded with pollution on October 17, 2019, and on the right, is an image taken on April 13, 2020, during the lockdown as the pollution levels started to drop. (Image: Reuters)

The building in Jakarta pictured on July 4, 2019 can be seen covered with smog and the same view on April 16, 2020 with clean sky. (Image: Reuters)
The skyline of Jakarta pictured on July 4, 2019, can be seen covered with smog. The view is much cleaner on April 16, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

A combo shows the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India on March 21, 2018 once filled with toxic foam, saw a dramatic improvement in water quality on April 8, 2020, amid nationwide lockdown. (Image: Reuters)
The river Yamuna in New Delhi, India pictured on March 21, 2018, is seen filled with toxic foam. An image from April 8, 2020, shows the dramatic improvement in water quality. (Image: Reuters)

This before and after picture of building in New Delhi, India, which was once shadowed in the smog of air pollution on November 8, 2018 are now seen clearly om April 8, 2020 after the nation suspends all transport and construction activity to combat COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: Reuters)
A skyline of India's capital city seen shadowed in thick smog November 8, 2018, appears much brighter and clearer in an image on April 8, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Before and after picture of Italian Alps covered in fog and smog on January 8, 2020 and the clear sky on April 17, 2020 in Milan, Italy during the lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus disease. (Image: Reuters)
Before and after picture of Italian Alps covered in a thick smog cover on January 8, 2020, and the clear sky on April 17, 2020, in Milan, Italy during the lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus disease. (Image: Reuters)

The combination of picture from New Delhi, India, shows the polluted sky on October 30, 2019 and the clean air on April 13, 2020 after government lockdown order to prevent the spread of coronavirus cuts down the pollution level in the world’s most polluted city. (Image: Reuters)
This combination of pictures from New Delhi, India, clearly shows the pollution levels on October 30, 2019, and the significant change in air quality on April 13, 2020, in one the world’s most polluted city. (Image: Reuters)

Decrease in pollution level in North Jakarta, Indonesia can be differentiated in the picture of a boat covered with smog on July 26, 2018 and the same view pictured on April 16, 2020 of smog free sky. (Image: Reuters)
A decrease in pollution level in North Jakarta, Indonesia is easily visible in these pictures of a boat covered with smog on July 26, 2018, and then on a smog-free day pictured on April 16, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Air pollution #coronavirus #lockdown #Slideshow #World News

