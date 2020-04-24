Coronavirus lockdown | Air, water quality improves worldwide; see how New Delhi's pollution-free skyline looks

These before and after pictures show the significant drop in pollution levels across the world due to the lockdown Priyanka Roshan 1/8 With limited vehicular movement and closed factories, thanks to the coronavirus-led lockdown, air pollution levels have dropped significantly in many parts of the world. India, where the highest number of deaths is due to air pollution, also got a breath of fresh air, quite literally. Here are some before and after pictures to show the effect of the lockdown on the pollution around the world. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 In the picture on the left, New Delhi's India Gate is seen clouded with pollution on October 17, 2019, and on the right, is an image taken on April 13, 2020, during the lockdown as the pollution levels started to drop. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 The skyline of Jakarta pictured on July 4, 2019, can be seen covered with smog. The view is much cleaner on April 16, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 The river Yamuna in New Delhi, India pictured on March 21, 2018, is seen filled with toxic foam. An image from April 8, 2020, shows the dramatic improvement in water quality. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 A skyline of India's capital city seen shadowed in thick smog November 8, 2018, appears much brighter and clearer in an image on April 8, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Before and after picture of Italian Alps covered in a thick smog cover on January 8, 2020, and the clear sky on April 17, 2020, in Milan, Italy during the lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus disease. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 This combination of pictures from New Delhi, India, clearly shows the pollution levels on October 30, 2019, and the significant change in air quality on April 13, 2020, in one the world’s most polluted city. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 A decrease in pollution level in North Jakarta, Indonesia is easily visible in these pictures of a boat covered with smog on July 26, 2018, and then on a smog-free day pictured on April 16, 2020. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 24, 2020 01:30 pm