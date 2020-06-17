App
you are here: HomeNewsentertainment
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

X AE A-XII Musk now official name of Elon Musk, Grimes' baby: Reports

The 32-year-old singer also shared the pronunciation of the name, as “ex- eye”. In an interview with Bloomberg, the singer had revealed that they she had nicknamed their baby “Little X”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes’ newborn son’s legal name has been officially recorded on his birth certificate in California, reports have suggested.

The celebrity couple had come under media limelight last month after naming their child X AE A-12. Later, a slight change was introduced in the name by writing the numeric part in Roman format.

The child, who was born on May 4, is named X AE A-XII Musk, and the name has now officially been recorded on his birth certificate.

Close

Grimes had informed about the change in name in a conversation with her followers on Instagram, where she wrote: “Roman numerals. Look better tbh.” The family attorney David Glass had said California only accepts the usage of the 26 alphabets of the English language for names.

related news

The 32-year-old singer also shared the pronunciation of the name, as “ex- eye”. In an interview with Bloomberg, the singer had revealed that they she had nicknamed their baby “Little X”.

Explaining the meaning of the name, Grimes had said X represents "the unknown variable" and "AE, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)."

She added that A represents "Archangel", which is her favourite song, and the number 12 represents the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat.

Grimes had also said that part of the name is a tribute to CIA's Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane, which has "no weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Entertainment

