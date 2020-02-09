App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 09, 2020 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oscars 2020: All about Academy Awards and where to watch it Live in India

he red-carpet event will be streamed on Twitter (@TheAcademy) at 5am. Followers can also tune into Hotstar, a Star India-run streaming service, to watch the show live.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The countdown for the 92nd Academy Awards, to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, has begun. Popularly known as the Oscars, the award show will be going host-less this year, just like the last time.

The ceremony will be telecast live on February 10 at 6.30 am IST in India. Hotstar will also stream the 2020 Oscars live for a limited time. The red-carpet event will be streamed on Twitter (@TheAcademy) at 5 am. Followers can also tune into Hotstar, a Star India-run streaming service, to watch the show live.

The Oscars will be broadcast on Star Movies, Star Movies HD and Star Movies Select HD in India. Its repeat telecast will be aired on Monday at 8.30 pm on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD. This year's Oscar nominations have a strong list of contenders, with the likes of Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood competing for the first prize.

Currently, Joker is leading with 11 nominations, followed by 10 nominations each to Sam Mendes-directorial war film 1917, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and The Irishman.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 9, 2020 04:11 pm

tags #Entertainment #Oscars 2020 #world

