Bollywood this week: 'October' leads the scoreboard at box office

In its second week and still going strong, October stands out as the most watched movie of the fortnight. Clocking second Friday collections worth Rs 1.89 crore, the film has made close to Rs 32.13 crore worth business in India.

According to Boxofficeindia, October grossed Rs 27.75 crore in its first week which is on the lower side but it did hold well over the weekdays which is pretty much the story for all these urban content type of films. Their official statement on the film’s performance said that the film is safe in terms of economics due to the revenue from digital and satellite but has to touch the Rs 40-crore net mark for a respectable theatrical performance.

Cut to fresh releases. Both releases for the week Nanu Ki Jaanu and Beyond the Clouds failed to impress the audience. Directed by Faraz Haider, the horror comedy didn’t seem to have any impact at the box office in spite of having actors like Abhay Deol and Patralekha in the lead. The Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! director didn’t get too lucky with his film this time around as Nanu Ki Jaanu had a very dull opening day of approximately Rs 75 lakhs on day one.

However, given the 750-screen release, the money collected can easily be passed off as decent but the occupancy still was very low.

The other release for the week Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds also grossed only about Rs 25 lakhs on its opening day. A niche film as critiques would love to call it, Beyond The Clouds the story is about how the paths of two siblings collide, when on the run from the cops after a drug bust. Boxofficeindia called the film a total disaster.

Their review statement of earnings said, “It is a Hindi film directed by and Iranian director, the film is a drama on human relationships but when a film is made there has to be certain treatment and presentation for the Indian audiences for the emotions to work and when most of the Hindi film directors do not get it right then its very likely that a foreigner will.”