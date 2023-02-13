Optical fibre, water harvesting, solar power among features of Delhi-Mumbai highway: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari (File image)

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has shared that a 3-meter gallery is being built on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to place optical fibre cable, solar energy panels, pipelines, and more. The tweet came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a part of the highway in Dausa off the ground.

This apart, for water harvesting, water recharge points are being built after every 500-metre stretch on the highway. The total number of these points is more than 2,000.

In the tweeted video, Gadkari’s office emphasised that the developments will be a major push for advancement for India. The tweet has garnered more than 2,000 retweets and over 18,000 likes so far.

The developments are part of the government’s aim to improve the country’s road infrastructure and bring it on a par with American standards by the end of 2024. The expressway will also be adorned by around 670 roadside facilities.

Apart from being a modern technology adorned project, the highway will be a significant milestone to bring the economically and educationally backward districts to the path to development.

The impressive development is being hailed by citizens from all walks of life. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, was among those who were fascinated by the night view of the expressway that was tweeted last week by Gadkari, calling it a “dream way”.