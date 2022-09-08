English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

    Government tweaks mineral concession rules to cut interest state charge on dues

    The changes have been made under powers conferred by the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    September 08, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    (Representative image: Reuters)

    The government has tweaked the so-called mineral concession rules to lower the interest rate states can charge on dues, according to a gazette notification on September 7.

    The interest rate for rent, royalty or fee payments to states has been reduced to 12 percent from 24 percent, while the deadline of 60 days for payment of rent, royalty or fees has also been done away with.

    The changes have been made under the powers conferred by the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

    The state governments were allowed to charge simple interest on any rent, royalty or fee or other sum due to them under the Act or the rules or under the terms and conditions of any prospecting licence or mining lease from the sixtieth day of the expiry of the date fixed by that government for the payment of such royalty, rent, fee or other sum and until such payment was made.
    Moneycontrol Opinion
    Tags: #minerals #mines #states
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 09:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.