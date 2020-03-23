App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government allows states to procure three months of foodgrains on credit from FCI

The move is expected to ensure that the states do not face any cash constraint in distributing food to those in need.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In order to maintain smooth supply of foodgrains in the country amidst the Covid-19 breakout, state governments will be able to procure 3 months supply of foodgrains on credit from Food Corporation of India (FCI).

"To ensure adequate supply of foodgrains to the public and  financially assist the State Govts, Department of Expenditure has agreed to the Food & Public Distribution Department's proposal that foodgrains for 3 months can be lifted by States/ UTs on credit from FCI," the ministry of finance announced.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

Close

The move is expected to ensure that the states do not face any cash constraint in distributing food to those in need.

On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the informal sector will be hit due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Modi had earlier also announced the setting up of a task force to be headed by the Finance Minister to combat the economic fallout of the pandemic

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 08:32 pm

tags #coronavirus #FCI #policy

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.