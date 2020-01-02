FSSAI brings loose milk suppliers in Gujarat under regulatory ambit: Report

A nationwide introduction of a similar scheme will be taken into consideration by the FSSAI based on the experience of the rollout in Gujarat.
Unorganised milk suppliers, vendors and producers will now come under the ambit of a regulatory net with the launch of the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India's new 'Verified Milk Vendors Scheme' in Gujarat.
All such unorganised milk producers and vendors will be issued identity cards on registration under the new scheme, The Hindu Businessline reports.
The state has an estimated 40 lakh milk producers and vendors.
A nationwide introduction of a similar scheme will be taken into consideration based on the experience of the rollout in Gujarat.
Currently, only cooperative dairies and registered private dairies come under the regulatory franework in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards ACt. However, small vendors and producers continue to operate outside the ambit of such regulations.Hemant G Koshia, Commissioner, Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) - Gujarat, told the publication that the plan for rollout of the scheme is still underway and they expect that all vendors will be given identity cards within the next six months to one year.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.