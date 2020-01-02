FSSAI brings loose milk suppliers in Gujarat under regulatory ambit: Report

Unorganised milk suppliers, vendors and producers will now come under the ambit of a regulatory net with the launch of the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India's new 'Verified Milk Vendors Scheme' in Gujarat.

All such unorganised milk producers and vendors will be issued identity cards on registration under the new scheme, The Hindu Businessline reports.

The state has an estimated 40 lakh milk producers and vendors.

A nationwide introduction of a similar scheme will be taken into consideration based on the experience of the rollout in Gujarat.

Currently, only cooperative dairies and registered private dairies come under the regulatory franework in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards ACt. However, small vendors and producers continue to operate outside the ambit of such regulations.