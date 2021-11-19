india Farm laws repealed I PM Modi's surprise announcement ahead of upcoming elections in Punjab & UP The PM Narendra Modi-led govt has finally withdrawn the three contentious farm laws. The laws enacted in September 2020 sparked widespread protests, mostly led by farm unions. The year-long protests saw farmers camping on major highways especially in Delhi, Haryana and UP. Thousands of farmers camped at Delhi's borders since last November and dozens died from heat, cold and Covid. The big announcement by PM Modi comes on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The announcement marks a major U-turn by the Modi govt amid mounting criticism from farmers and opposition parties. The protesters said the laws would weaken the farmers and allow private players to control the market.