Digital India project gets Cabinet nod for extension with Rs 14,903 crore outlay

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Union Cabinet on August 16 approved the extension of the Digital India project with an outlay of Rs 14,903 crore, Meity Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the cabinet meeting, has approved the Digital India programme with an outlay of Rs 14,903 crore,” Vaishnaw said.

"Technology was democratised under this scheme. It helped residents of remote areas and people lacking financial advantage gain access to technology, thereby making way for more inclusive growth," the minister said.

The Union minister added that the extended Digital India project will add to the work done under the previous version of the scheme.

Under the project, 5.25 lakh IT professionals will be reskilled and upskilled and 2.65 lakh persons will be trained in information technology.

Further, under the extended Digital India project, nine more supercomputers will be added under the National Supercomputing Mission (NCM). So far, 18 supercomputers have already been deployed under the mission.

Additionally, three centres of excellence will be developed for advancing artificial intelligence in the sectors of health and agriculture.

Further, the unified Umang platform, which provides 1,700 services and has a commendable rural outreach, will start providing 540 additional services.

Information security programmes will also get a push, with 2.65 lac people being trained, so that corporate offices, govt organisations, or any set-up where cyber security professionals are required, can tap into their services.

Under the programme that was launched in 2015 by PM Modi, Bhashini, an artificial intelligence language tool launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), will also get a massive rollout, Vaishnaw said.