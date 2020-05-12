App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Change in labour laws to give flexibility to industry: CII

With the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic gradually unfolding, the Madhya Pradesh government - on May 7 - granted companies various concessions to meet labour requirements during this period

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The labour law changes initiated in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Madhya Pradesh (MP) are steps that will give huge flexibility to industry in their labour practices, according to industry body CII.

"Coming at such disruptive times, when livelihoods have come under pressure and multitudes of people have had to move away from their work places, these new policy interventions will come as a huge relief to economic activity," Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said.

Banerjee also said that there is a need to re-skill and map workers who have been displaced and re-employ them as per the needs of the industry.

Close

"The ordinance in UP and the new relaxations in the norms in MP will give industry the adapt and rise to the new economic realities swiftly," Banerjee said.

related news

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

With the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic gradually unfolding, the Madhya Pradesh government on May 7 granted companies various concessions to meet labour requirements during this period.

It gave flexibility to companies to hire and fire employees, exemptions from labour department inspections, exemptions from maintenance of registers, and has allowed extended shift timings.

This was followed by the Uttar Pradesh government approving an ordinance on May 8 to exempt various industries in the state from different labour laws for three years to revive the state's economic activities.

The ordinance exempts factories, businesses, establishments and industries from the purview of all, except three labour laws and one provision of another Act for three years.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 07:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #labour laws #lockdown #policy

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi urges Indians to be 'vocal for local' to make nation self-reliant

Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi urges Indians to be 'vocal for local' to make nation self-reliant

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai logs 426 new COVID-19 cases; 28 more patients die: BMC

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai logs 426 new COVID-19 cases; 28 more patients die: BMC

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: State media

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: State media

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.