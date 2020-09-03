172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|economy|policy|cabinet-approves-restructuring-of-railway-board-vk-yadav-becomes-first-ceo-in-rail-history-5791021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 01:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet approves restructuring of Railway Board, VK Yadav becomes first CEO in rail history

The Chairman and CEO will be the cadre controlling officer responsible for human resources with assistance from a DG (HR).

Moneycontrol News

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav as the CEO.

The Cabinet had earlier approved the restructuring of the Railway Board, whose strength has been reduced from eight to five.

While Yadav has been appointed Chairman and CEO, Pradeep Kumar has been appointed Member, Infrastructure, PC Sharma has been appointed Member, Traction and Rolling Stock, PS Mishra has been made Member, Operations and Business Development, Manjula Rangarajan has been appointed Member, Finance.

With this rearrangement, three apex level posts - Member (Staff), Member (Engineering) and Member (Materials Management) in the Railway Board have been surrendered and the post of Member (Rolling Stock) has been utilised for creation of the post of Director General (HR) in apex grade as per the Cabinet's decision.

The Chairman and CEO will be the cadre controlling officer responsible for human resources with assistance from a DG (HR). The Indian Railway Medical Service (IRMS) will be renamed the Indian Railway Health Service (IRHS). The process to merge eight railway-related wings into a single central service called the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) is underway.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 01:02 am

tags #Business #Indian Railways #policy #VK yadav

