Manufacturing PMI edges up to 55.7 in November, cost pressures soften considerably

Representative image

India's manufacturing sector activity continued to gain momentum in November, while cost pressures for the sector eased "considerably".

According to the S&P Global, India's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index edged up to 55.7 from 55.3 in October, data released on December 1 showed.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a sub-50 print is a sign of contraction.

This is the 17th consecutive 50-plus print for the manufacturing PMI.

"It was business as usual for goods producers, who lifted production volumes to the greatest extent in three months amid impressive evidence of demand resilience. New orders and exports expanded markedly in the latest month," noted Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Survey participants were also strongly confident in both the buoyancy of demand for their goods and their ability to further lift production in 2023. The level of positive sentiment recorded in November was the best in nearly eight years," De Lima added.

The latest PMI reading comes a day after data released by the statistics ministry showed India's GDP growth fell to 6.3 percent in July-September from 13.5 percent in April-June. While a sharp fall in growth was expected due to the fading away of a favourable base effect, economists were surprised by a 4.3 percent year-on-year contraction in the gross value added of the manufacturing sector in the last quarter.

However, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran told reporters after the release of the data that the poor performance of the manufacturing sector in July-September was likely due to caution ahead of the festival season and the sector's performance should improve going ahead.

"That was probably a bit of a caution with respect to the festival season; manufacturers were probably reluctant to add too much to the inventory. Now that they have had a strong festive season and they are seeing that overall demand remains study, manufacturing sector outcomes should start to improve in the coming quarters," Nageswaran said on November 30.

This seems to have played out going by the PMI data released today, with S&P Global saying that the rise in new orders for manufacturing companies in November was the fastest in three months. There was even better news on the external front, with international orders growing at the second-fastest since May.

As expected, given the festive period, new orders rose the most in the

consumer and intermediate goods categories, with capital goods seeing a slowdown.

The rise in orders also led to employment increasing "solidly" in November. This is the ninth straight month in which S&P Global's survey has shown an increase in manufacuring employment.