Gruha Jyothi Scheme in Karnataka: Who is eligible and how to apply online?

The registration for Gruha Jyoti scheme in Karnataka began yesterday on June 18. Eligible beneficiaries can register for the scheme on the Seva Sindhu portal under a special custom-made page. Free power of up to 200 units was one of the election promises of the Congress ahead of the 2023 state assembly election.

“The beneficiaries can register for the scheme on Seva Sindhu portal under a special custom-made page for the scheme (http://sevasindhugs karnataka gov.in/)" the Energy Department of Kamataka said in a statement.

The beneficiaries will get a ‘zero bill’ starting August 1 if usage is within their entitlement.

Who is eligible?The scheme is for residential households in Karnataka whose monthly electricity usage is less than the average monthly consumption for the financial year 2022-23 + 10 per cent and within the 200 units limit. Additionally the Karnataka govenment has stated that consumers with consumption of more than 200 units have to pay the bill in full.

How to register for the scheme?The beneficiaries have to visit the Seva Sindhu portal under the special custom-made page for the scheme.







Access the website from mobile phone/computer/laptop.



Keep scanned copies of Aadhar cards, Customer account ID (as mentioned in the electricity bill) ready for the registration



Alternatively registration can also be done at ‘Bangalore One’, ‘Grama One, ‘Karnataka One’ centres or at any electricity office.



A 24x7 helpline can also be called for help and queries at 1912.

The Gruha Jyoti scheme and the Gruha Lakshmi scheme are part of the Congress government's five poll promises.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also stated that the scheme also extends to tenants living on rent, if their electricity consumption matches the scheme's criteria.