English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsCurrency

    Sell USDINR; target of : 81.90 : June 16, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The US dollar index dropped more than 0.80% after the European Central Bank raised interest rates a day after the Federal Reserve paused its hikes.

    June 16, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
    Rupee

    Rupee

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar index dropped more than 0.80% after the European Central Bank raised interest rates a day after the Federal Reserve paused its hikes. Further, the dollar came under pressure after the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index in the US declined to -13.7 in June 2023 from -10.4 in May. Moreover, a drop in US 10 year’s treasury yields also weighed on the dollar • The rupee future maturing on June 27 depreciated by 0.13% on Thursday amid hawkish US Federal Reserve • The rupee is likely to appreciate today amid weakness in the dollar. Further, recent economic data from the US fuelled hopes that the US Fed may remain less hawkish then anticipated. However, sharp gains may be capped on a surge in crude oil prices and as India’s trade deficit widened to a five-month high to $22.12 billion in May. US$INR is expected to find resistance near 82.15 and trade in a downward trend towards the level of 81.90.

    Intra-day strategy

    US$INR June futures contract (NSE)
    Sell US$INR in the range of 82.04-82.05
    Target:81.90Stop Loss: 82.15
    Support: 81.90/81.80Resistance: 82.20/82.30
    For all Currency report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    16062023 - curr

    Related stories

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
    first published: Jun 16, 2023 10:49 am