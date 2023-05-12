Sell EURINR; target of : 89.60 : May 12,2023: ICICI Direct

rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro fell more than 0.50% on Thursday amid a strong dollar. Meanwhile, ECB’s monthly survey showed expectations for inflation in the next 12 months increased to 5.0% from 4.6% in February, and inflation expectations for three years ahead climbed to 2.9% from 2.4% in February • The Euro is expected to remain under pressure and move towards 1.09 amid strong dollar. The pair has broken the key support at 1.094 and the 20 day EMA at 1.098, which could act as key resistance for now. The weakness in the oscillator RSI (45) would also weigh on the pair. For the day, the Euro is expected to slide towards 1.089 as long as it trades under 1.094. EURINR could face resistance near 90.10 and weaken towards 89.60-89.40.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR May futures contract (NSE) Sell EURINR in the range of 89.80-89.82 Target:89.60 90.00 Support: 89.60/89.50 Resistance: 90/90.20

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

