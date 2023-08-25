English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsCurrency

    Buy USDINR; target of : 82.75 : August 25, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Rupee appreciated yesterday amid pullback in US treasury yields and softening of crude oil prices.

    August 25, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
    Rupee

    Rupee

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    Rupee appreciated yesterday amid pullback in US treasury yields and softening of crude oil prices. Meanwhile, investors remained cautious ahead of economic data from US to gauge the economic health • Rupee is likely to depreciate today amid strong dollar and risk aversion in the global markets. Dollar is gaining strength on hawkish comments from Fed officials and as data showed number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined last week, signaling tight labor market conditions. Further, market awaits a speech from Federal Reserve chair Powell to get the hint on rate trajectory. US$INR is likely to hold the support near 82.35 level and rise towards 82.75 levels.

    For all Currency report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    25082023 - curre

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
    first published: Aug 25, 2023 10:15 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!