Zimbabwe players threaten to boycott tri-series with Pakistan, Australia over unpaid salaries

Zimbabwe's cricketers will continue to protest and have refused to participate in practice sessions till the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) board pays their three months’ salaries and match fees for the Sri Lanka tour.

Players have also threatened a series boycott if the dues are not cleared. Team Zimbabwe is the host team for the upcoming T20 tri-series next month in July, and the players have.

The team has made it clear to the board to settle their payments by June 25.

Later this season, the team is also expected to host Pakistan for an ODI series.

The team's new coach Lalchand Rajput, will arrive next week to start his tenure.

The players have appointed lawyer Gerald Miotchwa to be their spokesperson.

“Due to a very difficult financial situation beyond its control, ZC has been unable to meet some of its obligations, including paying players and staff salaries on time. However, because this is a matter of top priority, ZC has been working round the clock to address the challenge and, as promised to the players by our chairman, ZC expects to start processing payments this week,” a ZC spokesperson commented.

ZC is expecting a payout from the International Cricket Council (ICC) but that is unlikely to arrive before the players' deadline.