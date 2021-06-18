WTC Final | IND vs NZ LIVE Updates: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard here

LIVE Updates: WTC Final 2021 IND vs NZ Test | New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Indian skipper Virat Kohli on the eve of the finale at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton (Image: Twitter/@ICC)

WTC Final 2021, India vs New Zealand Test LIVE Updates: The Indian cricket team is taking on New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship Final at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton, United Kingdom.

The finale is the culmination of the the International Cricket Council (ICC)-organised two-year-long inaugural championship, launched to try and add context to Test cricket.

The winner will lift the first-ever Test championship title – along with $1.6 million in prize money and the Mace. The two sides will split the total prize money of $2.4 million in the event of a draw.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (possible): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel/Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult

Follow the ball-by-ball updates here:

11.30 am: The final will begin at 3.30 pm Indian Standard Time (11 am local time). While the match is scheduled for June 18-22, June 23 has been set aside as the Reserve Day.

11.15 am: Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the ICC World Test Championship Final between the world’s top two long-format sides – New Zealand and India. This LIVE blog will bring you the latest ball-by-ball updates and score of the lone championship-deciding Test match happening at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton.

Stay tuned for the latest updates.