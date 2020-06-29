App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nitin Menon in ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires: Here's all you need to know about him

The 36-year-old, who has officiated in three Tests, 24 ODIs and 16 T20Is, becomes only the third Indian to make it to the prestigious panel after Srinivas Venkatraghavan and Sundaram Ravi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nitin Menon has been included in the International Cricket Council's Elite Panel of Umpires for the upcoming season. Menon replaces England's Nigel Llong.

The 36-year-old, who has officiated in three Tests, 24 ODIs and 16 T20Is, becomes only the third Indian to make it to the prestigious panel after Srinivas Venkatraghavan and Sundaram Ravi.

A selection panel comprising ICC General Manager – Cricket, Geoff Allardice (Chairman), former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, and match referees Ranjan Madugalle and David Boon, picked Menon.

Close

“It’s a great honour and matter of pride for me to be named in the Elite panel. To be officiating regularly along with the leading umpires and referees of the world is something that I always dreamt of and the feeling has yet to sink in,” he said.

related news

The Indore-based Menon was named as one of the twelve on-field umpires for the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20. He was also the on-field umpire in 2019 Indian Premier League Final along with Ian Gould.

The other members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires are Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Bruce Oxenford, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker and Joel Wilson.

Menon had earlier told Deccan Herald that the ICC's latest move to decided to do away with the requirement to appoint neutral match officials owing to the current logistical challenges with international travel was a great opportunity for Indian umpires.

Menon has represented Madhya Pradesh in List A cricket and after failing to make the cut at the top level, decided to follow in the footsteps of his father and started officiating in matches. His first international game was a T20I between India and England on January 26, 2017 while his first international ODI was a match between Afghanistan and Ireland on March 15, 2017.

But in the same year, he was reportedly involved in some howlers, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 02:37 pm

tags #cricket #ICC #Sports

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

Indian rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

Indian rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.