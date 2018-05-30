App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lucky mascot? Karn Sharma only player to win 3 consecutive IPL titles

Karn Sharma has won IPL titles with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It seems that including Karn Sharma in the squad is a guarantee to win the IPL trophy. Yes, he is the lucky mascot that every team would like to have. The leg-spinner has become the only player to win three consecutive IPL titles — with three different teams, of course.

It doesn’t matter how many matches he features in or how many wickets he takes — statistics for the last three seasons of IPL reveal that he ends up with the trophy. This interesting fact would have gone unnoticed but a Twitter post by the bowler reminded us that he has indeed won three consecutive IPL trophies. He shared an image with helmets of all the three teams with which he has won the IPL.

In 2016, he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad who won that year. In five matches that he played, he went wicket-less and ended with a rather embarrassing economy rate of 10.46. He was the last man on the wicket-taker’s list but who cares if you end up being the winner of the tournament!

2017 was the best year for him in terms of his own performance as well as his side winning the cup. He picked up 13 wickets from 9 matches and contributed well to the Mumbai Indians’ triumphant run in IPL 2017.

related news

Cut to 2018, he was again playing for the side which lifted the trophy – Chennai Super Kings. This year too, he didn’t contribute much as he only featured in six matches and scalped just four wickets. However, he did play in the final and picked up the most important wicket of Kane Williamson, who was Hyderabad’s batting mainstay.

Hence, the moral of the story is that if you are looking to win the IPL, you better have Karn Sharma in the squad!
First Published on May 30, 2018 08:17 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #cricket #CSK #IPL #IPL 2018 #Karn Sharma #MI #Mumbai Indians #SRH #Sunrisers Hyderabad

