LIVE Score, India vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup: SL win Toss, opt to bat; IND name unchanged playing XI

Feb 29, 2020 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The players are out on the field and are lined up for the national anthems. We're just moments away from the first over. Stay tuned for all live updates
Pitch Report: Lisa Sthalekar in her assessment of the surface points out, “The sun is out and the crowd is building. The Australian hot summer and long summer has meant tired wickets. 130-135 will be a par score."
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Umesha Thimashini, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene (WK), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani and Udeshika Prabodhani.
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Harmanpreet Kaur (India Captain): It's a good opportunity to chase. It's good for us. We are sticking with the same players that played in the last match. We are doing quite well, we don't want to try anything else. We are winning, we need to keep doing the right things.
Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka Captain): We are going to bat first. I'm pretty confident about my batting group. Our main focus to play positive cricket. 120 is a good score on this wicket. We'll try to score that. We have one change. Sandeepani comes in.
Toss: Sri Lanka win the Toss and opt to bat.