App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL betting: 7 more Bollywood celebs involved, confesses Arbaaz Khan

As per reports, Arbaaz has now named seven other members from the film industry, who were introduced to bookie Jalan by him

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The IPL betting scandal is getting murkier with every passing day. After actor-producer Arbaaz Khan confessed to betting in IPL matches on Saturday, he has now admitted that there are seven other Bollywood celebrities involved in the betting racket.

Arbaaz was summoned by the Thane Police on Friday after bookie Sonu Jalan aka Sonu Malad revealed his name to the Thane Police Anti-Extortion Cell. Thereafter, the actor promised to cooperate with the police, and admitted that he lost Rs 2.80 crores and he was unable to pay the money to Sonu Jalan. However, Arbaaz confirmed that he didn't place bets in the recently concluded IPL 2018.

As per reports, Arbaaz has now named seven other members from the film industry, who were introduced to Jalan by him. And according to an indiatimes.com report, two more Bollywood producers have been summoned by the police. "Two Bollywood producers, Parag Sanghvi and Murad Khaitan’s names have cropped up. We will call them for questioning. Sanghvi was Jalan’s [Sonu Jalan] partner. A top bookie who is a Mumbai-based builder’s son, Dilip Ludhani, has also been named. We are probing further. We will call Khan again if needed," confirmed Pradeep Sharma, senior inspector, Thane AEC. Sanghvi has produced films like Partner and Risk.

Jalan allegedly ran the betting racket from Dombivili in Thane district and is believed to have connections with Dawood’s gang.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 05:51 pm

tags #Arbaaz Khan #cricket #Current Affairs #Indian Premier League #IPL

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.