IPL betting: 7 more Bollywood celebs involved, confesses Arbaaz Khan

The IPL betting scandal is getting murkier with every passing day. After actor-producer Arbaaz Khan confessed to betting in IPL matches on Saturday, he has now admitted that there are seven other Bollywood celebrities involved in the betting racket.

Arbaaz was summoned by the Thane Police on Friday after bookie Sonu Jalan aka Sonu Malad revealed his name to the Thane Police Anti-Extortion Cell. Thereafter, the actor promised to cooperate with the police, and admitted that he lost Rs 2.80 crores and he was unable to pay the money to Sonu Jalan. However, Arbaaz confirmed that he didn't place bets in the recently concluded IPL 2018.

As per reports, Arbaaz has now named seven other members from the film industry, who were introduced to Jalan by him. And according to an indiatimes.com report, two more Bollywood producers have been summoned by the police. "Two Bollywood producers, Parag Sanghvi and Murad Khaitan’s names have cropped up. We will call them for questioning. Sanghvi was Jalan’s [Sonu Jalan] partner. A top bookie who is a Mumbai-based builder’s son, Dilip Ludhani, has also been named. We are probing further. We will call Khan again if needed," confirmed Pradeep Sharma, senior inspector, Thane AEC. Sanghvi has produced films like Partner and Risk.

Jalan allegedly ran the betting racket from Dombivili in Thane district and is believed to have connections with Dawood’s gang.