    IPL 2022 schedule: BCCI announces all league stage match fixtures; check details

    The 70 league stage matches have been scheduled over a span of 58 days. The first encounter will be between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 06, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST
    MS Dhoni-led CSK will clash against KKR in the first match of IPL 2022

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on March 6 announced the schedule for all league stage matches to be played in the upcoming edition of Indian Premiere League (IPL).

    Sponsored by the Tata group, the 2022 edition of IPL will feature a total of 70 league matches, that will be played from March 26 to May 22. The schedule for the four play-off matches, that will be played after the league stage concludes, will be shared later, the BCCI said.

    The tournament final will be played on May 29, but details related to the timing and venue will be shared later by the nodal cricketing body.

    The bulk of the league stage matches - 20 each - have been scheduled in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium and neighbouring Navi Mumbai's DY Patil stadium. Of the remaining 30 games, 15 each will be played in Pune's MCA International stadium and Mumbai's Brabourne stadium.

    Check full schedule of IPL 2022

    The 70 league stage matches have been scheduled over a span of 58 days. The first encounter will be between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The final league stage game will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

    "There will be 12 double headers in total with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

    This will be the first edition of the IPL in India in the past three years. The previous two seasons of the tournament were held in the United Arab Emirates, due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.
