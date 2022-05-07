English
    IPL 2022| Punjab wins toss, opt to bat against Rajasthan Royals

    Punjab Kings are fielding the same playing XI from their previous game.

    PTI
    May 07, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST
    File image: Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul during an IPL match in 2021 (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

    Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and elected to bat against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL)match here on Saturday. Punjab Kings are fielding the same playing XI from their previous game.

    For the Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in place of Karun Nair. Teams:

    Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

    Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(wk/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.



    PTI
    Tags: #Indian Premiere League (IPL) #IPL 2022 #Punjab Kings #Rajasthan Royals
    first published: May 7, 2022 03:23 pm
