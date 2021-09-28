MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 MI vs PBKS Live: MI win toss and chose to bowl

IPL 2021 MI vs PBKS Live: MI win toss and chose to bowl

Time is running out for Mumbai after they lost all the three games post the resumption of the IPL in the UAE, slipping to the seventh spot with 8 points from 10 games.

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST

MI vs PBKS Live: Mumbai Indians takes on the Punjab Kings in a crucial fixture as we head into the business end of things at IPL 2021. Mumbai are on a string of losses, having lost three of their previous games. Punjab have had some close calls and find themselves in fifth position. Both teams are tied on the same points, but Punjab have the better run rate.

Both teams will need huge wins to better their run rates as they are behind KKR who have a positive net run rate. Both MI and PBKS have negative net run rates. While the five-time champions faltered in their run-chase against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team couldn't defend its total against Kolkata Knight Riders.

MI''s batting has been a major worry for the franchise as their mainstays with the willow, including Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, have been struggling for runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 33 and 43 in the last two games but couldn't capitalise on the starts. Punjab, on the other hand, are placed in the fifth spot after returning to winning ways in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad following a splendid performance from the bowlers, who made up for the team's below-par batting display.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPL 2021 #MI #MI vs PBKS #PBKS
first published: Sep 28, 2021 06:44 pm

