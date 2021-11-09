MARKET NEWS

India’s squad for T20Is against New Zealand announced; Rohit Sharma to lead, Virat Kohli rested

BCCI also picked senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammed Siraj for India's T20 squad against New Zealand.

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 08:37 PM IST
Rohit Sharma. (PC-BCCI)


All-India Senior Selection Committee of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on November 9 announced the squad for Team India for T20Is against New Zealand.

The selection committee picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and made Rohit Sharma the captain. KL Rahul has been chosen as vice-captain for the three T20 internationals starting from November 17, 2021.

Virat Kohli has been given rest, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been dropped. Also, senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammed Siraj return to India's T20 squad for series against New Zealand.

The first T20 international match will be played on Novmeber 17 in Jaipur, while the second T20 will be played on November 19 in Ranchi. The last T-20 match will be played on November 21 in Kolkata.

Here's is the team India squad for three T-20 international matches: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj
