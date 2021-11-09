India’s squad for T20Is against New Zealand announced; Rohit Sharma to lead, Virat Kohli rested

Rohit Sharma. (PC-BCCI)

All-India Senior Selection Committee of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on November 9 announced the squad for Team India for T20Is against New Zealand.

The selection committee picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and made Rohit Sharma the captain. KL Rahul has been chosen as vice-captain for the three T20 internationals starting from November 17, 2021.

ALSO READ: Exceeded my expectations: Ravi Shastri bids adieu as Indian team coach with emotional speech



NEWS - India’s squad for T20Is against New Zealand & India ‘A’ squad for South Africa tour announced.@ImRo45 named the T20I Captain for India.

More details here - https://t.co/lt1airxgZS #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/nqJFWhkuSB — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2021

Virat Kohli has been given rest, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been dropped. Also, senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammed Siraj return to India's T20 squad for series against New Zealand.

The first T20 international match will be played on Novmeber 17 in Jaipur, while the second T20 will be played on November 19 in Ranchi. The last T-20 match will be played on November 21 in Kolkata.

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj