Mar 08, 2020 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs Australia, LIVE Score, Final Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Healy brings up 50 as AUS get off to flying start

Follow the live score and action from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final between India and Australia played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

highlights

  • March 08, 2020 01:17 PM IST

    SIX! Healy isn't slowing down as she slices the full delivery over extra cover for a hat-trick of sixes.

  • March 08, 2020 01:15 PM IST

    SIX! Just stunning power from Healy as now she slaps the ball straight down the ground for back-to-back sixes.

  • March 08, 2020 01:15 PM IST

    SIX! Healy clears her front foot and sends the ball from Pandey just over long-on to bring up the 100-run partnership.

  • March 08, 2020 01:14 PM IST

    FOUR! Mooney just uses the pace from Pandey and guides the ball through backward point. 

  • March 08, 2020 01:11 PM IST

    FIFTY up for Healy! 53 (30)        

  • March 08, 2020 01:09 PM IST

    FOUR! Healy charges out and lifts the 1st ball she faces from Radha straight down the ground for a one-bounce four to bring up her FIFTY.

  • March 08, 2020 01:06 PM IST

    Healy goes back in her crease and works the 1st ball from Poonam through cover for a single. Mooney then gets to the pitch of the 2nd ball and sends it flying over midwicket for FOUR. She then rotates strike with a single to long-off. Healy dances out taking the 4th ball on the full but finds the fielder at deep midwicket for a run. The next ball is wide outside off and Poonam has to bowl it again. Mooney drives the 5th delivery back towards the bowler. She slaps the last ball through the gap at cover for a single. 9 runs off the over.

    Australia 79/0 after 9 overs.

  • March 08, 2020 01:04 PM IST

    FOUR! Mooney skips out and plays across the line sending the ball from Poonam over midwicket.

  • March 08, 2020 01:03 PM IST

    Mooney cuts the 1st ball from Gayakwad for a single. Healy lifts the 2nd delivery over cover with an inside-out loft for 2 runs. She then tears into Gayakwad skipping down the track and lifting the next 2 balls for back-to-back SIXES. Healy dances down the track again on the 5th delivery looking for a hat-trick of maximums but only drills the ball back to the bowler. She gets a top-edge on the slog-sweep sending the last ball over square leg for a single. 16 runs off the over.

    Australia 70/0 after 8 overs.

  • March 08, 2020 01:02 PM IST

    SIX! Stunning from Healy as she runs out again and this time sends it flying over long-on for back-to-back sixes.

