India vs Australia, LIVE Score, Final Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Healy brings up 50 as AUS get off to flying start

Healy goes back in her crease and works the 1st ball from Poonam through cover for a single. Mooney then gets to the pitch of the 2nd ball and sends it flying over midwicket for FOUR. She then rotates strike with a single to long-off. Healy dances out taking the 4th ball on the full but finds the fielder at deep midwicket for a run. The next ball is wide outside off and Poonam has to bowl it again. Mooney drives the 5th delivery back towards the bowler. She slaps the last ball through the gap at cover for a single. 9 runs off the over.

Australia 79/0 after 9 overs.