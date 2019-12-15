India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Score: Shreyas, Pant consolidate after early blows

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 15, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Rohit c Pollard b Cottrell 36 (56)
WICKET! Kohli b Cottrell 4 (4)
WICKET! Rahul c Hetmyer b Cottrell 6 (15)
IND vs WI Playing XI
Toss
Pitch Report
Squads
Players to watch out for
Chennai Weather Update
Team News
Chase to bowl. Shreyas is on strike. First delivery is short and Shreyas works the ball to leg side to steal a single. Another short delivery which Pant works to short fine but fails to get a single. Pant blocks third delivery. FOUR! Short delivery by Chase and pant goes deep in his crease to pull the ball to mid-wicket for a boundary. No runs off last two deliveries. 5 runs from the over.
India 109/3 after 26 overs.
FOUR! Short delivery by Chase and pant goes deep in his crease to pull the ball to mid-wicket for a boundary.
Pant manages to squeeze the 1st ball past cover for a single. Iyer plays the 2nd delivery late guiding it to third man for a run. Pant nudges the 3rd delivery to deep square leg for 2 runs. The next ball is a bit too full and Pant beautifully clips it to deep square leg for FOUR. Pant just blocks out the last two balls. 8 runs off the over as India go past the 100-run mark.
India 104/3 after 25 overs.
FOUR! Too full from Joseph and Pant clips it powerfully to deep square leg.
Iyer flicks the 1st ball to midwicket but only finds fielders. He then skips forward to get to the pitch of the delivery and flicks to long-on for a single. Pant steps across and nudges the next ball straight to backward square leg for a quick run. Iyer provides a good solid block on the 4th ball. The 5th ball is a tad too short and this time Iyer cuts through point for FOUR. That’s India’s first boundary since the 15th over. 6 runs come off this over.
India 96/3 after 24 overs.
FOUR! Iyer opens his stance and cuts powerfully sending the ball racing through point.
Pant looks to drive on the 1st ball but it flies uppishly towards mid-off and a needless overthrow at the non-striker’s end lets them take a single. Iyer defends the next ball and then plays the 3rd delivery with soft hands to backward point for a run. Pant drives the 4th ball to cover and then flicks the 5th delivery to midwicket but fails to find the gap on both occasions. He then looks to cut on the last ball but misses as Joseph ups the pace. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 90/3 after 23 overs.
Chase starts with a quicker delivery which Iyer clips to square leg. Iyer then looks to find the gap at midwicket but the West Indies are doing very well in the field and cut off the single. Iyer finally manages to rotate strike on the 4th delivery as he punches it past mid-on. Pant drives the 5th delivery through cover for a single. Iyer goes deep in the crease and swivels as he pulls the last ball but finds the fielder at square leg. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 88/3 after 22 overs.
Joseph starts with a length ball onto the stumps which Iyer lofts past mid-on for a single. Pant drives the 2nd ball straight to mid-off but then finds the gap past square leg on the 3rd delivery for a single. Iyer punches the 4th ball straight to mid-off. The 5th delivery is a back of length ball down leg which Iyer flicks to fine leg for a single. Pant cuts the last ball towards cover but it’s well cut off in the field. 3 runs off the over.
India 86/3 after 21 overs.
Iyer goes for the paddle-scoop on the 1st ball but doesn’t connect at all. He then pushes the 2nd ball straight to the man at cover. Chase sends down a fuller 3rd delivery which Iyer defends. Iyer punches the 4th ball off the back foot to long-on for a single. Pant punches the 5th delivery to mid-on and rotates strike. Iyer plays the last ball late just dabbing it towards third man for a single. 3 runs off the over.
India 83/3 after 20 overs.