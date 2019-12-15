India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Score: Shreyas, Pant consolidate after early blows

Pant looks to drive on the 1st ball but it flies uppishly towards mid-off and a needless overthrow at the non-striker’s end lets them take a single. Iyer defends the next ball and then plays the 3rd delivery with soft hands to backward point for a run. Pant drives the 4th ball to cover and then flicks the 5th delivery to midwicket but fails to find the gap on both occasions. He then looks to cut on the last ball but misses as Joseph ups the pace. Just 2 runs off the over.

India 90/3 after 23 overs.