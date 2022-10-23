India vs Pakistan: Free hit byes proof of Virat Kohli's exceptional match awareness

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls in the first India-Pakistan match in the 2022 T20 World Cup. (Image source: Twitter/T20WorldCup)

India registered a last-ball victory against arch-rival Pakistan in an amazing encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Virat Kohli starred in the opening fixture for both teams in the tournament, which lived up to the billing. The match produced more drama than your favourite Netflix show, especially on one occasion.

India got a free hit in the tense final over after Kohli dispatched Mohammad Nawaz's above-waist-high full toss for six, which the umpires duly called a no-ball. Kohli took stance for the resulting free hit and swung his bat, only for the ball to clip his off stumps. However, non-striker Dinesh Karthik (DK) was ready to scamper as the pair ran three runs.

The Pakistani players were livid as they felt the ball should be a no-ball since it hit the stumps. The umpires disagreed and signalled three Byes to the Indian score.

India eventually went on to win the game but fans on social media are divided on the Free Hit. A section of the users is siding with Pakistan, stating that the free hit should have been called a dead ball since the ball hit the stumps.

However, another section of fans claims that since the only way a batsman can get out in a free hit is through a run-out, the three runs DK and Kohli ran should be valid as Bye runs.

The law is ambiguous regarding taking runs in a free hit if the batsman is bowled. A few users shared screenshots of a Wikipedia article on Free hit, which is not necessarily an official source.

Also if the ball hits the stumps on a free hit, it’s considered as a dead ball. #PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/j90IkgHr4U— Col Jon (@Col_r_Jon) October 23, 2022

The only correct source would be the Marylebone Cricket Club, the body that decides the rules of cricket. A glance at its website only reconfirms the ambiguity relating to the free hit as the rules page does not describe what happens in this scenario.

However, the MCC is known to come out with statements after the fact, so watch this space for its official explanation for the Kohli-DK event.

Until then, Indian fans can rejoice in what was an absolute cracker of a game while Pakistan fans will rue the missed opportunity.