India vs New Zealand LIVE Match In Pics: Rain halts play; Williamson and Taylor hit fifties

Catch all the top moments from the first semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup between India and New Zealand played at Old Trafford, Manchester. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 India and New Zealand faced-off in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The Indian fans were in high spirits after seeing their team dominate the group stages finishing on top of the points table. New Zealand on the other hand came into this game on the back of three straight defeats. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the Toss and opted to bat. Both teams made one change each with Yuzvendra Chahal replacing Kuldeep Yadav and Lockie Ferguson coming in for Tim Southee. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got India off to a great start giving away just 1 run in the first 3 overs. Bumrah got the breakthrough in the 4th over getting Martin Guptill caught out at second slip by Kohli. Guptill returned with just 1 run with New Zealand 1/1. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 After that shaky start, Williamson along with Henry Nicholls steadied the New Zealand innings adding 68 runs from the next 89 balls. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Ravindra Jadeja provided the next breakthrough for India when he castled Nicholls in the 19th over. Jadeja got the ball to spin back sharply into Nicholls, going through the left-hander’s defences to hit the stumps. Nicholls returned with 28 off 51 balls. (Image: AP) 6/11 Kane Williamson then put up a 65-run partnership with Ross Taylor during which he completed his half-century. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Yuzvendra Chahal ended Williamson's stay in the middle as he got the Kiwi skipper play a delivery straight into the hands of Ravindra Jadeja at backward point in the 36th over. Williamson returned after making 67 off 95 balls as New Zealand were 134/3. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham scored 12 off 18 deliveries before Hardik Pandya dismissed him in the 41st over. New Zealand were 162/4. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 After having a slow start to his innings, Taylor reached his half-century in style as he smashed a delivery from Chahal for a six in the 44th over. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Colin de Grandhomme hit 16 off 10 before Bhuvneshwar Kumar forced a nick from him which was safely pouched by MS Dhoni behind the wickets. New Zealand were 200/5. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Umbrellas were out at the start of the 47th over as rains interrupted play. When the on field umpires took the players off the field New Zealand were 211/5 in 46. 1 overs with Ross Taylor batting on 67 and Tom Latham at 3. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 9, 2019 06:26 pm