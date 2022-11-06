India could clash with Pakistan in T20 Cricket World Cup final: Here's how

Virat Kohli celebrates India's win against Pakistan.

The T20 Cricket World Cup final could pit India against Pakistan as observers expect semifinals between India-England and Pakistan-New Zealand.

Having qualified for the semifinals, India sits comfortably atop Group 2 in the Super 12 stage and will take on Zimbabwe in the last Super 12 match later in the day.

Moreover, the Netherlands has knocked South Africa out of the tournament with a stunning 13-run victory in Adelaide.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan has defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in Adelaide to enter the semi-final. Pakistan has clocked up six points.

Semifinal battle

India is expected to play against England, and Pakistan against New Zealand in the semifinal.

India and Pakistan clash in the final if both win semis.