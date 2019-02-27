IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Highlights: Maxwell's 3rd T20I Hundred gives Oz 2-0 series win

Virat Kohli (Losing captain): Pretty short series to summarize the performances. Australia outplayed us in all departments and deserved to win. 190 is a good total on most grounds but if there is so much dew as there was tonight and when you have an innings like what Glenn Maxwell played, nothing much you can do. Every team is looking to take each game like that but it's also important to win matches. We would have liked to get across the line in at least this game but I can't be too hard on the bowlers due to the amount of dew. We wanted to give everyone some game time, we've seen how they react under pressure, there is a series coming up and we'll try more things. It's upto them to deliver the goods. The good thing was that the Bangalore wicket was back to normal and you could trust the lengths. I enjoyed myself but it didn't really matter as we lost the game.