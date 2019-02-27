Feb 27, 2019 10:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Highlights: Maxwell's 3rd T20I Hundred gives Oz 2-0 series win
Catch all the highlights from the second T20I between India and Australia being played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Aaron Finch (winning captain): Anytime that you can win any kind of series against India in India is truly special. Glenn Maxwell was truly sensational tonight but I thought Adam Zampa was the difference between the two sides. To go for just 23 runs on that kind of a wicket was really remarkable. We've been on a journey for the last 10-11 months building upto the World Cup and there has been some pain during the journey. We've done well to take the blows but also have made some progress, hoping to peak at the right time for the World Cup.
Glenn Maxwell (Player of the Match and the Series): We were just talking about how we haven't had a lot of success here. To come and perform as well as we have in these two T20s, it's a great start to this tour. I think it helps playing a big bulk of T20 in the domestic tournament back home and come here. It was a pretty good wicket, so we were able to wait for anything slightly off line or length. We just needed to get it to about 11 or 12 an over for the last four overs, and back ourselves from there. After D'Arcy's dismissal it was up to me to sit around and drive the innings forward. Pete Handscomb did a great job of getting off strike and being busy. We were able to keep consistently having good overs, and keep the run rate in check.
Virat Kohli (Losing captain): Pretty short series to summarize the performances. Australia outplayed us in all departments and deserved to win. 190 is a good total on most grounds but if there is so much dew as there was tonight and when you have an innings like what Glenn Maxwell played, nothing much you can do. Every team is looking to take each game like that but it's also important to win matches. We would have liked to get across the line in at least this game but I can't be too hard on the bowlers due to the amount of dew. We wanted to give everyone some game time, we've seen how they react under pressure, there is a series coming up and we'll try more things. It's upto them to deliver the goods. The good thing was that the Bangalore wicket was back to normal and you could trust the lengths. I enjoyed myself but it didn't really matter as we lost the game.
Kaul starts with a wide full toss which Maxwell drives hard towards extra cover for a single. The 2nd ball is another yorker outside off which Handscomb guides to backward point for a run. Maxwell walks down the pitch and takes the 3rd ball on the full lifting it straight down the ground for a SIX. That was brilliantly timed by the Aussie. The 4th ball is short and Maxwell backs away to launch it through extra-cover for a FOUR. That seals the win for the Australian’s. They wrap up the series 2-0.
Australia 194/3 after 19.4 overs
Bumrah to bowl the penultimate over. Maxwell edges the 1st ball past the keeper and they pick up a single. That brings up the HUNDRED for the Aussie. What an innings it has been from him coming off just 50 balls. The 2nd ball is a wide yorker which Handscomb guides to backward point for a run. Bumrah sends down another brilliant yorker which Maxwell just about manages to dig out to square leg for a single. Handscomb drives the 4th ball right into the stumps at the non-striker’s end. He then works the 5th ball to long-on for a run. Maxwell takes the same route as they pick up a single off the last ball. 9 runs required off the final over. Can Kaul pull off something spectacular?
Australia 182/3 after 19 overs
Siddarth Kaul comes back into the attack. He starts with a slower short ball and Maxwell is early into the shot as the ball travels back to the keeper. The next delivery is another slower ball but this time Maxwell punishes him with a SIX straight down the ground. He then flicks the 3rd ball to deep midwicket for a single. Kaul sends down a good yorker on the 4th delivery but Handscomb manages to dig it out past backward point for 2 runs. Handscomb drives the 5th ball to long-on for a single. The last ball is a high full toss from Kaul and Maxwell smokes it over long-on for a SIX. It gets worse as the umpire signals a no-ball which means a free-hit is coming up. Kaul sends down another full toss which Maxwell hits straight down the throat of Shankar at long-on but it won’t count as they pick up a single. 18 runs off that over. Australia need just 14 runs off 12 balls to win.
Australia 177/3 after 18 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Handscomb chops the 1st ball to point and a diving Krunal does brilliantly to stop the ball. A needless overthrow allows them to pick up a single. Maxwell stays put on the 2nd ball and lifts it over cover for a FOUR. He drives the next ball to long-off for a single. Handscomb guides the 4th delivery down to third man for a run. Bumrah looks for the slower delivery but Maxwell spots it and pulls the ball powerfully through deep midwicket for a FOUR. He then slices the last ball to deep backward point for a single. 12 runs from that Bumrah over. Australia need 32 from 18 balls to win.
Australia 159/3 after 17 overs
Chahal to bowl out. Maxwell plays the 1st ball with soft hands to the leg-side and they come back for the second. The 2nd ball is drifting onto the pads and Maxwell sweep-slogs the ball over backwards square for a SIX. The 3rd ball is just outside off and Maxwell gets in position early as he reverse sweeps the ball over deep point for back-to-back SIXES. That was a beautiful shot by the Australian. Maxwell clips the 4th ball to deep midwicket for a single. Handscomb rotates strike with a single to deep cover. Maxwell looks to chop the last ball but misses. 16 runs off the over. Australia need 44 off 24 balls to win.
Australia 147/3 after 16 overs
Krunal to bowl his final over. Maxwell looks to slog 1st ball but misses. Krunal goes wide outside off and Maxwell doesn’t attack it. The 2nd ball is pulled to long-on for a single. Handscomb lifts the 3rd ball over backwards square leg for a run. Maxwell goes for the reverse sweep but misses as Krunal appeals for LBW. The umpire isn’t interested though. Maxwell then takes a step forward and launches the 5th ball straight down the ground for a SIX. He swings hard at the last ball but doesn’t connect as they get a single at fine leg. 10 off the over.
Australia 131/3 after 15 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal comes back into the attack. He starts with a dot ball as Handscomb finds the man at extra cover. The 2nd ball is flicked to deep midwicket for a run. Maxwell rotates strike with a single to cover-point. Handscomb dances out and lifts the 4th ball with an inside-out shot over extra cover for a FOUR. Both batsmen pick up singles to end the over. 8 runs come off it. Australia need 70 off 36 to win.
Australia 121/3 after 14 overs
Krunal into his 3rd over now. He starts with a fuller delivery which Handscomb pushes to long-off for a single. Maxwell misses with the flick but they pick up a leg bye. Handscomb punches the 3rd ball to long-on for a run. Krunal sends the 4th ball onto the stumps and Maxwell gets it off the inside half of his bat back towards the bowler as he looks to punch. Maxwell guides the 5th ball through midwicket for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for Maxwell. Back-to-back half centuries for the Australian in the series. Handscomb works the last ball to long-on for a single. Just 5 runs off the over. India needed a tight over.
Australia 113/3 after 13 overs
FIFTY up for Maxwell! 50 (28)
CAUGHT! Shankar starts with a leg break and Short who was looking to hit down the ground ends up slicing it high towards Rahul who makes no mistake at cover. Important wicket for India as Short looked well-set. Peter Handscomb is the new man in. Maxwell chops the 2nd ball straight to the man at backward point. The 3rd ball is another leg break but Maxwell tickles it fine for a FOUR. Maxwell flicks the next ball to backward square leg for a single. Handscomb chops the 5th ball to point for a run. Shankar sends the last ball wide and has to reload. He pitches the ball short this time and Maxwell punishes him but pulling it powerfully over deep midwicket for a SIX. 13 runs and a wicket off the over.
Australia 108/3 after 12 overs
WICKET! Short c Rahul b Shankar 40 (28)
Shankar sends down a slow leg-cutter and Short slices it high towards cover where Rahul takes a comfortable catch.
Pandya continues. Maxwell is cramped for room on the 1st ball as he misses with the pull. He guides the next ball to long-on for a single. Short flicks the 3rd ball to backward square leg for a run. Maxwell smacks the 4th delivery straight down the ground for a FOUR. The 5th delivery is chipped in the air but it’s beyond the reach of Pandya as they pick up a single. Short works the last ball to long-off for a run. 8 off the over. Australia need 96 off 54 balls to win.
Australia 95/2 after 11 overs
Chahal continues. Maxwell drives the 1st ball to long-on for a single. DROPPED! Short doesn’t read the googly and ends up slicing the ball towards Pant at point. He dives forward but the ball goes right through his arms for a single. Maxwell extends his front foot and lofts the 3rd ball over extra cover for a SIX. He then guides the next ball to point for a single. Short is having trouble with the googly as he mistimes a short high towards long off for a single. Lucky for him is lands short of the fielder there. Maxwell ends the over with a single. 11 runs come off it.
Australia 87/2 after 10 overs
Krunal Pandya comes into the attack. Maxwell punches the 1st delivery straight towards the man at cover. He pulls the next ball through midwicket for a single. Short waits back and cuts the 3rd ball late sending it past a diving point fielder for a FOUR. He then taps the next ball to long-off for a single. Maxwell cuts the 5th ball to backward square leg for a run. That brings up the 50-run partnership between the two batsmen. The last ball is tossed outside off and Short lifts right over the bowler's head for a FOUR. 11 runs off the over. India need to find a way to break this partnership.
Australia 76/2 after 9 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack. Short tucks the 1st ball to midwicket for a single. Maxwell sits back and powerfully whips the 2nd ball through midwicket for a FOUR. He then gets a leading edge on the next ball for a single. Chahal sends the next ball wide outside off and has to reload. Short works the 4th delivery to midwicket for a single. Chahal tosses the next delivery wide outside off to Maxwell. He is trying to draw Maxwell into another risky shot but the Aussie doesn’t take the bait. The 5th delivery is quicker onto the stumps and Maxwell whips it to deep midwicket for 2 runs. He then sits back and cuts the last ball to sweeper cover for a single. 12 off the over.
Australia 65/2 after 8 overs
Vijay Shankar comes back into the attack. He starts with a slower ball which Short whips through midwicket, Chahal does well to cut off the boundary and restrict them to a single. The next ball is short and wide outside off which Maxwell pulls to square leg for a FOUR. Shankar responds well with a slower delivery which Maxwell mistimes. Maxwell pulls the 4th ball towards point for a single. The next delivery is a shorter length ball which is slipping down leg and Short pulls it over square leg for a FOUR. Shankar ends with a slower delivery again which Short whips to deep midwicket for a run. 11 off the over. Australia need 138 from 78 balls to win.
Australia 53/2 after 7 overs
Siddarth Kaul comes back into the attack. Short drives the 1st delivery straight to the man at mid-off. He picks the gap on the next delivery beautifully as he sends the ball through extra cover for a FOUR. Short pulls the 3rd ball to deep square for a single. Maxwell rotates strike with a single to the leg-side. The 5th delivery is a juicy full toss wide outside off and Short smacks it through covers for a FOUR. He ends the over with a single through midwicket. 11 runs off the over. Australia need 149 from 84 balls to win.
Australia 42/2 after 6 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Glenn Maxwell is the new batsman at the crease. Short misses with the flick on the first ball but it strikes him high on the pad. He struggles to take runs off the next ball. Short pushes the 3rd delivery to mid-off for a single. Maxwell takes the same route as they rotate strike. Short flicks the 5th delivery off the pads to deep square for a run. Maxwell looks for the pull on the final delivery but gets a top-edge which travels high past the keeper for a SIX. He was lucky that carried past the boundary. 9 runs off the over.
Australia 31/2 after 5 overs
Vijay Shankar comes back into the attack. He starts well with two dot balls to Short. The Australian opener tucks the 3rd ball to deep square for a single. The 4th delivery is drifting onto the pads and Finch guides it effortlessly to fine leg for a FOUR. Shankar sends down another back of a length delivery which Finch pushes down the pitch. CAUGHT! Shankar pitches the ball slightly outside off and Finch ends up slicing the ball high towards Dhawan at cover. This is great for India as they pick up two quick wickets. Just 5 runs and a wicket off the over.
Australia 22/2 after 4 overs
WICKET! Finch c Dhawan b Shankar 8 (7)
Finch swings hard but ends up slicing the ball high towards cover where Dhawan takes an easy catch.