IND vs AUS, 1st T20I Highlights: Australia win in last-ball thriller, take 1-0 series lead

Feb 24, 2019 10:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Playing XI
Australia win the toss and opt to bowl
That brings us to the end of our coverage of the first T20I. India will look to draw level in the series as they lock horns with Australia in the 2nd T20I on February 27. Join us then for all the live updates from that game. Till then it's goodbye!
Nathan Coulter-Nile (Man of the Match): I thought the boys bowled really well and we scraped home. We worked out quickly that the ball was not coming on to the bat. We have been playing a bit of cricket in the BBL. Really good to have a win and hopefully we will have another one and win the series.
Aaron Finch (winning captain): I think on that wicket, it got lower and slower. The run-outs did not help but great to get the win. We were able to get some reverse and were bowling into the wicket. These guys are getting more and more experienced. Nathan is a wicket-taker. He has been very consistent in the IPL as well.
Virat Kohli (losing captain): In the first innings, we were not up to scratch. With the bowling effort we were pleased. Bumrah did exceptionally well to get us in the game. And Mayank did well in the middle overs as well. We want to give game time to Rahul and Pant. 150 would have been a winning score. Australia deserved to win as they played better than us.
Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack for the final over. Jhye Richardson is the new batsman at the crease. Cummins drags the 1st ball to long-on for a single. Richardson moves across and pulls the 2nd ball powerfully past deep midwicket for a FOUR. Richardson digs out the yorker on the 3rd delivery and they do brilliantly to come back for the second. The 4th ball is a low full toss to Richardson who drills it to long-on for a single. Australia need 6 off the final 2 balls to win. Umesh sends down a wide yorker on the 5th delivery and Cummins backs away to send it flying past cover for a FOUR. 2 runs required off the final delivery and Cummins manages to squeeze it past the bowler towards long-on for 2 runs. Australia pull off a win from the very last ball.
Australia 127/7 after 20 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack to bowl the penultimate over. He starts with a short ball which doesn’t take off and ends up bouncing to the keeper. Handscomb tucks the next ball to deep square leg for a single. Bumrah sends down a short of length delivery and Coulter-Nile swings but misses. Coulter-Nile connects with the inside half on the 4th delivery sending it to long-on for a single. CAUGHT! Bumrah sends down a shorter length delivery and Handscomb connects with the top-edge sending the ball high as Dhoni comes around to comfortably collect. BOWLED! Bumrah ends the over brilliantly with a low yorker which rattles into the stumps. Coulter-Nile just couldn’t get his bat down in time. Australia need 14 runs from the final over.
Australia 113/7 after 19 overs
Mayank Markande comes back into the attack. Handscomb drives the 1st ball past cover and Rahul does brilliantly to cut off the boundary as he restricts them to just 2 runs. Handscomb dabs the 2nd ball past short third for a single. Markande sends back two consecutive dot balls to Coulter-Nile to build pressure. Coulter-Nile works the 5th ball to long-off for a single. Handscomb swings hard at the last delivery but doesn’t connect well sending it to long-on for a run. Markande does brilliantly to give away just 5 runs in that over. Australia need 16 off 12 balls to win.
Australia 111/5 after 18 overs
Krunal Pandya comes back into the attack. Handscomb punches the 1st ball straight past the bowler for a single. BOWLED! Terrible choice of shot from Turner as he goes for the paddle sweep but departs for a duck. India have a chance to get back in this game. Nathan Coulter-Nile comes out to bat. He punches the 3rd ball to long-off for a single. Handscomb rotates strike with a single to long-on. Both batsmen pick up singles to end the over. 5 runs and a wicket off the over. Australia need 21 from 18 balls to win.
Australia 106/5 after 17 overs
Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack. He starts with a wide delivery down leg and has to reload. Short works the 1st ball to deep cover for a single. RUN OUT! Handscomb calls for the second but sends back Short late. Krunal sends down a quick throw and Short has no chance to get back in time. Ashton Turner walks out to bat. Umesh Yadav does brilliantly as he ends the over with 4 dot balls. Just 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
Australia 101/4 after 16 overs
Mayank Markande comes back into the attack. Handscomb drives the 1st ball to long-off for a single. The 2nd ball is a googly which Short doesn’t pick and gets beaten. Markande sends down a quicker 3rd delivery which Short punches powerfully past cover for a FOUR. Short drills the 5th ball straight down the ground for a run. Handscomb doesn’t pick the googly on the last ball as he gets an inside edge onto the pads which goes past Dhoni for 2 runs. 8 off the over.
Australia 98/3 after 15 overs
Chahal continues. Maxwell goes for the paddle sweep on the 1st delivery and connects cleanly sending the ball down to fine leg for a FOUR. The next ball is sliding down leg again and Maxwell once again sends it to fine leg for 2 runs. CAUGHT! Maxwell goes for the big shot but ends up slicing it high towards Rahul who makes no mistake at long-off. Peter Handscomb walks out to bat and doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two balls. He punches the last ball to deep cover for a single. 7 runs and a wicket off the over.
Australia 90/3 after 14 overs
Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack. Short slices the 1st ball past point for a single. Umesh sends down a slow short delivery to Maxwell who gets an inside edge into the pads on the pull. The next ball is wide down leg and Umesh has to reload. Maxwell taps the 3rd ball to long-on for a single. Short pulls the 4th ball to fine leg for a single. The 5th ball is short and Maxwell looks for the pull but misses. Maxwell works the last ball down to long-on for a single. That also brings up the FIFTY for the Aussie batsman.
Australia 83/2 after 13 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal comes back into the attack. He starts with a googly which Short cuts past point for a FOUR. Short then gets an inside edge to the leg-side for a single off the next ball. Maxwell tucks the 3rd ball to deep square leg for a single. Chahal sends down a quicker delivery to Short who defends to cover. Short then tucks the next ball to square leg for a single. Chahal ends the over with a single. Australia cruising at the moment, they need just 49 from 48 balls to win.
Australia 78/2 after 12 overs
Krunal into his 3rd over. Maxwell works the 1st ball to the on-side for a single. Short tucks the next ball towards deep square leg for a run. Maxwell defends the 3rd delivery before pushing the next ball to long-on for a run. Short pushes the last ball to long-on for a single. Just 4 runs off the over.
Australia 71/2 after 11 overs
Markande continues. Maxwell goes for the slog sweep but doesn’t connect well sending the ball towards deep midwicket. Rohit comes charging in and puts in a dive but doesn’t manage to hold onto the ball. Short turns the next ball to square leg for a single. The 3rd delivery is tossed up and Maxwell extends his front foot to launch the ball over long-on for a SIX. He then punches the next ball to long-on for a single. Both batsmen pick up singles to end the over. 11 runs come off it. Australia need 60 off 60 balls to win.
Australia 67/2 after 10 overs
Krunal fires a length ball onto the stumps which Maxwell works to deep midwicket for 2 runs. The next ball is defended straight back to the bowler. Maxwell cuts the 3rd ball to point and sets off for a quick single. Chahal hits the stumps with a direct throw but Maxwell just about made it in safely. Short helps the next ball to third man for a run. Maxwell flicks the last ball to deep midwicket for a single. Just 5 runs off the over. Australia need 71 from 66 balls to win.
Australia 56/2 after 9 overs