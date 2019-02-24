IND vs AUS, 1st T20I Highlights: Australia win in last-ball thriller, take 1-0 series lead

Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack for the final over. Jhye Richardson is the new batsman at the crease. Cummins drags the 1st ball to long-on for a single. Richardson moves across and pulls the 2nd ball powerfully past deep midwicket for a FOUR. Richardson digs out the yorker on the 3rd delivery and they do brilliantly to come back for the second. The 4th ball is a low full toss to Richardson who drills it to long-on for a single. Australia need 6 off the final 2 balls to win. Umesh sends down a wide yorker on the 5th delivery and Cummins backs away to send it flying past cover for a FOUR. 2 runs required off the final delivery and Cummins manages to squeeze it past the bowler towards long-on for 2 runs. Australia pull off a win from the very last ball.

Australia 127/7 after 20 overs