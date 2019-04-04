In Pics | MI vs CSK: Hardik's all-round efforts helps Mumbai end Chennai's unbeaten streak

Kieron Pollard took what was definitely a ‘Catch of the Season’ contender to get rid of Suresh Raina in the 5th over. Pollard who was stationed at sweeper cover jumped with his right hand stretched above to pluck the ball out of thin air. He grabbed the ball which was almost behind him before hitting the ground and tumbling backwards stopping right at the boundary line. CSK were down to 33/3 at the fall of Raina’s wicket. (BCCI, iplt20.com)