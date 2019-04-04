App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 12:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | MI vs CSK: Hardik's all-round efforts helps Mumbai end Chennai's unbeaten streak

Catch all the top moments from match 15 of IPL 2019 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Match 15 of IPL 2019 saw clash of the heavyweights. Mumbai Indians met Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium. On a pace friendly track, CSK Skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first.
1/15

Match 15 of IPL 2019 saw a clash of the heavyweights. Mumbai Indians met Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium. On a pace friendly track, CSK Skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
CSK drew first blood as pacer Deepak Chahar got MI opener Quinton de Kock out in the third over. de Kock made just 4.
2/15

CSK drew first blood as pacer Deepak Chahar got MI opener Quinton de Kock out in the third over. de Kock made just 4.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav scored few quick runs to give MI innings some push.
3/15

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav scored few quick runs to give MI innings some push.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Ravindra Jadeja broke the partnership as he got Rohit nick a delivery to Dhoni. The MI skipper made 13 off 18 balls as MI were reeling at 45/2.
4/15

Ravindra Jadeja broke the Rohit-Yadav partnership as he got Rohit to nick a delivery to Dhoni. The MI skipper made 13 off 18 balls as MI were reeling at 45/2.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Imarn Tahir continued his good form with ball as he picked the important wicket of Yuvraj Singh in the 8th over as CSK tightened noose on MI. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com
5/15

Imran Tahir continued his good form with ball picking the important wicket of Yuvraj Singh in the 8th over as CSK tightened noose on MI. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Yadav and Hardik Pandya batted sensibly in the middle overs as the two were in a rebuilding mode.
6/15

Yadav and Krunal Pandya batted sensibly in the middle overs as the two were in rebuilding mode.  The 62-run stand between the two batsmen took the MI score to 112 when Krunal played a delivery from Mohit Sharma to Ravindra Jadeja in the deep.(Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Suryakumar completed his first fifty of the season in the 17th over as he hit a delivery from Mohit to deep mid-wicket for a maximum. The middle-order batsman got out in the next over trying to play a big shot against Dwayne Bravo geeing caught by Jadeja in the deep.
7/15

Suryakumar completed his first fifty of the season in the 17th over as he hit a delivery from Mohit to deep mid-wicket for a maximum. The middle-order batsman got out in the next over trying to play a big shot against Dwayne Bravo getting caught by Jadeja in the deep.  The batsman made 59 off 43 balls.(Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
MI ended their inning on a high as Hardik Pandy and Kieron Pollard hammered quick runs in final few overs. Hardik remained unbeaten on 25 off 8 balls while Pollard made 17 in juts 7 delivers. MI finished on 170/5.
8/15

MI ended their inning on a high as Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard hammered quick runs in the final few overs. Hardik remained unbeaten on 25 off 8 balls while Pollard made 17 in just 7 deliveries. MI finished on 170/5.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Jason Behrendorff got Mumbai off to a great start as he sent back Ambati Rayudu for a duck in the very first over. Lasith Malinga followed that up by getting Shane Watson caught out at point in the very next over to reduce CSK to 6/2. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
9/15

Jason Behrendorff got Mumbai off to a great start as he sent back Ambati Rayudu for a duck in the very first over. Lasith Malinga followed that up by getting Shane Watson caught out at point in the very next over to reduce CSK to 6/2. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
Kieron Pollard took what was definitely a ‘Catch of the Season’ contender to get rid of Suresh Raina in the 5th over. Pollard who was stationed at sweeper cover jumped with his right hand stretched above to pluck the ball out of thin air. He grabbed the ball which was almost behind him before hitting the ground and tumbling backwards stopping right at the boundary line. CSK were down to 33/3 at the fall of Raina’s wicket. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
10/15

Kieron Pollard took what was definitely a ‘Catch of the Season’ contender to get rid of Suresh Raina in the 5th over. Pollard who was stationed at sweeper cover jumped with his right hand stretched above to pluck the ball out of thin air. He grabbed the ball which was almost behind him before hitting the ground and tumbling backwards stopping right at the boundary line. CSK were down to 33/3 at the fall of Raina’s wicket. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav then added 54 runs off 56 balls for the fourth wicket to give Chennai some home of making a comeback. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
11/15

MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav then added 54 runs off 56 balls for the fourth wicket to give Chennai some home of making a comeback. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
Hardik Pandya struck with two important wickets in the 14th over to take the fight out of CSK. He first got Dhoni caught out by Suryakumar Yadav at square leg. Dhoni struggled to really get going and managed just 12 off 21 balls. Pandya then got Jadeja caught behind just 3 balls later to reduce CSK to 89/4. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
12/15

Hardik Pandya struck with two important wickets in the 14th over to take the fight out of CSK. He first got Dhoni caught out by Suryakumar Yadav at square leg. Dhoni struggled to really get going and managed just 12 off 21 balls. Pandya then got Jadeja caught behind just 3 balls later to reduce CSK to 89/4. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
Jadhav completed a fighting fifty in the 16th over.
13/15

Jadhav completed a fighting fifty in the 16th over. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
Malinga bowled a splendid 18th over where he first removed Jadhav and then four balls later dismissed Dwayen Bravo to effectively kill CSK's chase.
14/15

Malinga bowled a splendid 18th over where he first removed Jadhav and then four balls later dismissed Dwayne Bravo to effectively kill CSK's chase. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
Hardik picked the wicket of Deepak Chahar in the last over of the match as Chennai fell short of 37 runs. MI became the first team in IPL to record 100 wins. Hardik's efforts of 25 off 8 balls and 2 wickets was rewarded with Player of the Match award.
15/15

Hardik picked the wicket of Deepak Chahar in the last over of the match as Chennai fell short of 37 runs. MI became the first team in IPL to record 100 wins. Hardik's efforts of 25 off 8 balls and 2 wickets was rewarded with Player of the Match award. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 12:24 am

tags #cricket #CSK #IPL #IPL 2019 #MI #Slideshow

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

WATCH | Performance in IPL Can Help Me Book World Cup Berth: Behrendor ...

WATCH | DC's Young Batsmen Should be Winning Games More Often For Team ...

WATCH | Dhoni's Dismissal Puts Pressure on Rest of Line Up: Gavaskar

IPL 2019 | Suryakumar Yadav Sets it Up For Mumbai Indians

Bayern Munich 5-4 Heidenheim: German Champions Survive Nine-Goal Thril ...

IPL 2019 | Rayudu's Poor Run Raises Doubts on World Cup Berth

IPL 2019 | Death Bowling & Misfields Contributed to Loss: Dhoni

IPL 2019 | In Pics, Match 15, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Snapshot: Pandya Takes Mumbai To 100th IPL Win

Congress manifesto favours separatists, terrorists, says Nirmala Sitha ...

General elections 2019: BJP releases 16th list, drops Kirit Somaiya fr ...

Below normal monsoon is the new normal, says Jatin Singh of Skymet

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Govt, RBI will have to bring new rules: Amitabh Kant on SC order on Fe ...

Metropolis Healthcare IPO: Here's what analysts recommend

Right time to pick Maruti is now, says stock market guru SP Tulsian

Here's why market expert Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on Asian Paints

RBI far more dovish than it was 3 months ago, says Adrian Mowat

Days after talk of unity, fissures in Sena-BJP bonhomie: Mistrust amon ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 3: Hindu groups organise, ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix slowly veers towards madness in this or ...

Yaya Toure, Raheem Sterling slam Leonardo Bonucci, Massimiliano Allegr ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Game Of Thrones: A dummy's guide to HBO's hit show before Season 8 dro ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone looks unrecognisable as she wears her look ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Kedar Jadhav’s fifty goes in vain as MI beat CS ...

IPL style quotient: Salman Khan’s costume designer has a fashion adv ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic postponed after revisions by CBFC?

Kalank: Here's how Varun Dhawan reacted when asked about replacing Sha ...

Nerkonda Paarvai: Vidya Balan wraps shooting of her Tamil debut, write ...

Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.