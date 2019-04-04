In Pics | MI vs CSK: Hardik's all-round efforts helps Mumbai end Chennai's unbeaten streak

Catch all the top moments from match 15 of IPL 2019 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/15 Match 15 of IPL 2019 saw a clash of the heavyweights. Mumbai Indians met Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium. On a pace friendly track, CSK Skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/15 CSK drew first blood as pacer Deepak Chahar got MI opener Quinton de Kock out in the third over. de Kock made just 4. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/15 Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav scored few quick runs to give MI innings some push. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/15 Ravindra Jadeja broke the Rohit-Yadav partnership as he got Rohit to nick a delivery to Dhoni. The MI skipper made 13 off 18 balls as MI were reeling at 45/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/15 Imran Tahir continued his good form with ball picking the important wicket of Yuvraj Singh in the 8th over as CSK tightened noose on MI. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/15 Yadav and Krunal Pandya batted sensibly in the middle overs as the two were in rebuilding mode. The 62-run stand between the two batsmen took the MI score to 112 when Krunal played a delivery from Mohit Sharma to Ravindra Jadeja in the deep.(Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/15 Suryakumar completed his first fifty of the season in the 17th over as he hit a delivery from Mohit to deep mid-wicket for a maximum. The middle-order batsman got out in the next over trying to play a big shot against Dwayne Bravo getting caught by Jadeja in the deep. The batsman made 59 off 43 balls.(Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/15 MI ended their inning on a high as Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard hammered quick runs in the final few overs. Hardik remained unbeaten on 25 off 8 balls while Pollard made 17 in just 7 deliveries. MI finished on 170/5. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/15 Jason Behrendorff got Mumbai off to a great start as he sent back Ambati Rayudu for a duck in the very first over. Lasith Malinga followed that up by getting Shane Watson caught out at point in the very next over to reduce CSK to 6/2. (BCCI, iplt20.com) 10/15 Kieron Pollard took what was definitely a ‘Catch of the Season’ contender to get rid of Suresh Raina in the 5th over. Pollard who was stationed at sweeper cover jumped with his right hand stretched above to pluck the ball out of thin air. He grabbed the ball which was almost behind him before hitting the ground and tumbling backwards stopping right at the boundary line. CSK were down to 33/3 at the fall of Raina’s wicket. (BCCI, iplt20.com) 11/15 MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav then added 54 runs off 56 balls for the fourth wicket to give Chennai some home of making a comeback. (BCCI, iplt20.com) 12/15 Hardik Pandya struck with two important wickets in the 14th over to take the fight out of CSK. He first got Dhoni caught out by Suryakumar Yadav at square leg. Dhoni struggled to really get going and managed just 12 off 21 balls. Pandya then got Jadeja caught behind just 3 balls later to reduce CSK to 89/4. (BCCI, iplt20.com) 13/15 Jadhav completed a fighting fifty in the 16th over. (BCCI, iplt20.com) 14/15 Malinga bowled a splendid 18th over where he first removed Jadhav and then four balls later dismissed Dwayne Bravo to effectively kill CSK's chase. (BCCI, iplt20.com) 15/15 Hardik picked the wicket of Deepak Chahar in the last over of the match as Chennai fell short of 37 runs. MI became the first team in IPL to record 100 wins. Hardik's efforts of 25 off 8 balls and 2 wickets was rewarded with Player of the Match award. (BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 4, 2019 12:24 am