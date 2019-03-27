In Pics | DC vs CSK: Watson's blitz help Chennai register a comfortable win over Delhi

Catch all the top moments from match 5 of IPL 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings played at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 In match 5 of IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (DC) locked horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). DC skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first.(Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/13 Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for DC.(Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/13 Shaw was the first batsman to depart for DC CSK sent him back in the 5th over. DC were 36/1.(Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/13 CSK leg spinner Imran Tahir trapped Iyer in front of the wickets in the 12th over as DC were reduced to 79/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/13 Dhawan along with Rishabh Pant kept knocking runs from the other end as DC looked to pile runs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/13 Dwayne Bravo picked the wickets of Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram in the 16th over as CSK came back in the match.(Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/13 Dhawan completed his fifty in the 17th over. He was dismissed by Bravo in the 18th over. The DC opener made a fighting 51. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/13 CSK restricted DC to a below par 147/6 in 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/13 CSK openers Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson launched the chase. Rayudu fell early in the fifth over with CSK score reading 21/1. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 10/13 Watson endeared a tough phase and then started knocking the required runs down. Suresh Raina gave him good support from the other end. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 11/13 Watson was stumped in the 7th over but by that time he had already hammered 44 of 26 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 12/13 Raina fell in the 11th over as he edged a delivery from Amith Mishra into the gloves of Pant. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 13/13 Dhoni along with the help of birthday boy Kedar Jadhav stitched a 48-run stand as the visitors cruised to a comfortable 6-wicket win. (BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Mar 27, 2019 12:36 am