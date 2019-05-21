ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Schedule, match timings and venues

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup will be played in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

10 teams will be part of cricket's showpiece event. Australia are the defending champions having won the event four years ago when the tournament was jointly hosted in Australia and New Zealand.

The venues that will host the World Cup matches across England and Wales are as follows:

Lord's in London, The Oval in London, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Trentbridge in Nottingham, Hedaingly in Leeds, Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, Bristol County Ground in Bristol, The Riverside Durham in Durham, Country Ground Taunton in Taunton and Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff.

Here is the schedule:

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - Schedule, Match Timings, Date and Venue

Prize Money: Winners (1) $4,000,000; Runners-Up (1) $2,000,00; Losing Semi-Finalists (2) $800,000 each; Winners of each league stage match (45): $40,000 each; Teams that do pass the league stage (6) $100,000 each.