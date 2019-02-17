Happy Birthday ABD: Ten quotes that prove AB de Villiers is a legend

Former South African skipper AB de Villiers, popularly known as Mr 360 tuns 35 today. Here are 10 quotes that define his greatness: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Talking about AB de Villiers, Indian cricketing legend Rahul Dravid once said, "AB de Villiers is changing the rules of the game". (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Dravid's long time teammate VVS Laxman was impressed by de Villiers all round techniques and said, "AB de Villiers is the most complete player of the modern era." (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Arguably the greatest cricketer of the modern era and de Villiers' long-time Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Virat Kohli has tagged him as the finest batsman in his book. Kohli said, "AB de Villiers is the best batsman in the world and he shows it again and again." (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist has labeled de Villiers as the most valuable cricketer. Gilchrist said, "AB de Villiers is the most valuable cricketer on the planet". (Image: Reuters) 5/10 De Villiers' teammate and South Africa's leading wicket-taker in Tests, Dale Steyn famously said he was scared to bowl to Mr 360. Steyn said, "There are only two games I dread, its the two IPL Games I play against this guy". (Image: Reuters) 6/10 New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Nesham said, "Has anyone ever seen AB and Superman in the same room? Didn’t think so. Fear of spiders is arachnophobia. Fear of tight spaces is claustrophobia. Fear of bowling to AB is logic". (Image: Reuters) 7/10 De Villiers is an idol to many of his contemporaries and Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell is one of them. Maxwell said, “Someone I have always watched and looked up to. He is an absolute class act; someone that I try to base my game on". (Image: Reuters) 8/10 For former England cricketer, Micheal Vaughan, de Villiers is nothing short of genius. Vaughan remarked, "Ab De Villiers Is the definition of cricketing genius". (Image: Reuters) 9/10 De Villers pyro-techniques in T20 cricket reminds Windies batsman Chris Gayle of his own past. Gaye once said, “AB de Villiers reminds me of my young days, What a Player!”. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 For former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene, de Villiers is the definition of a class player. Jayawardene once said, “How good is AB de Villiers? This is class.". (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 17, 2019 02:48 pm