EXCLUSIVE | Virat Kohli has been my idol since the beginning, our batting is quite similar: Lucknow Super Giants' Karan Sharma

Indian Test Cricket Captain, Virat Kohli

Indian Premier League has opened the doors for several young players to make a name for themselves at a big stage. The cash-rich league is arguably the biggest franchise cricket tournament in the world and from established international stars to rookie domestic players, it’s become a stage to make a name or enhance reputation. Since the inception of the tournament, Team India has relied heavily on IPL for its steady supply of quality cricketers with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and several others graduating to the senior team after impressing in the T20 tournament.

With the upcoming season of IPL, the Indian team will once again resume their search for another future star and Uttar Pradesh’s young starlet Karan Sharma is hoping to make a mark. Karan, who idolize batting maestro Virat Kohli, has been picked by the new franchise Lucknow Super Giants for the base price of INR 20 Lakh.

The talented all-rounder will enter the tournament with a lot of confidence after an impressive outing in the Ranji Trophy for Uttar Pradesh. The 23-year-old led UP in the initial stage of the tournament in the absence of Kuldeep Yadav who was travelling with the Indian team at that time.

In his third first-class match, Karan displayed his batting prowess in front of Maharashtra with a sublime century. He led his team from the front and smashed 116 runs in the fourth innings to guide Uttar Pradesh to a six-wicket win. He gave a teaser of what he can offer at Lucknow Super Giants through the seven sixes he smashed during that knock.

Ahead of the 15th edition of IPL, Karan told News18 that the match-winning knock against Maharashtra really boosted his confidence.

“It’s good to score runs and contribute to the team. But, I don’t think this would change their minds (Lucknow’s team management). Personally, yes it was really a confidence boost inning for me in that situation at that time. I needed that kind of inning. I’m grateful that it came like that and it helped our team to win the game," Karan Sharma told News18 CricketNext.

The young starlet didn’t get much opportunity in the domestic circuit to showcase his talent with the ball but he surely considers himself as a proper all-rounder who is ready to contribute in every department for his team.

“Since my childhood days, I always considered myself as a proper all-rounder, as I always look to contribute to my team no matter how," he said.

Karan shares a couple of similarities with his batting idol Kohli in terms of his batting order and shot selection - both rely on conventional shots to score runs in the age where innovation has become second nature.

“Yes he (Kohli) has been my idol and since the beginning I always look up to him, he is the greatest and I feel our batting is quite similar, we don’t play with an unconventional way we always stick to our strength so I always look up to him how he approaches his inning and how he changes his gears with situations," Karan said.

The young batter has already passed a big test of captaincy in Ranji Trophy at a very young age. He believes that the UP management displayed faith in him and all he has to give is his 110 per cent to perform the responsibility.

“I don’t feel that as an achievement it’s more of a responsibility that has been given to me by my association, they have shown faith in me and I feel I have to give 110 per cent to the responsibility. I feel I’m more of an aggressive captain My approach is quite aggressive but at the same time composed," he said.

Talking about playing with several international stars in LSG, Karan said he is very excited to play under KL Rahul whose journey has inspired him

“Yes, there are lots of international stars in our team. But I’m most excited to play with our captain KL Rahul. His journey has been amazing, I love his approach towards the game," Karan said.

The IPL 2022 matches will be played across venues in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with in front of crowd (25% occupancy has been allowed as per covid protocols). In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

Karan is a bit disappointed about not playing in front of the Lucknow crowd in his debut season but is excited to showcase his talent wherever and whenever he gets a chance.

“Obviously, in front of our home crowd would have been very exciting and cheering but it’s not in our hands to control where we play the matches but still it’s IPL and it will be very exciting wherever we’ll play," he said.

Ahead of the season, Karan Sharma has been roped in by IOS Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. - one of India’s leading sports management organisations.

“My association with IOS till now has been very good, they are very supportive and open-minded And what I’m expecting is very-very long term relationship," he concluded.