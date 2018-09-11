ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 5 Highlights: Rahul (149) and Pant (114) put up a fight but India lose by 118 runs

Here's what Indian skipper Virat Kohli had to say: I think a lot of credit has to go to the two young guys. The kind of cricket we have played might not show on the scorecard. But both the teams know this series has been a competitive one. This has been a great advert for Test cricket. The basic idea was to go out there and play the cricket we are supposed to do. England are a professional side and we realized that as the game changed with in two-three overs. Pant showed a lot of grit and character. We have character in the team and we just need some experience. When you get into a zone when you are not thinking about the result, things go your way. I am delighted for both the guys and it speaks of India's future. We did not take our opportunities. England also don't go for draws and they played fearless cricket and so did we. That is why you won't see draws in these kind of Series'. We can take a lot of heart from this but apply ourselves better the next time around. There is a reason why we voted Sam to be the Man of the series. It takes character to come in and play like that. He put England forward in the 1st and 4th Test match. There should be exciting pitches all over the result. The fans will come and watch if both teams play for a win. Just one word for Cook. You have had a great career. All the best for all your future endeavors.