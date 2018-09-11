ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 5 Highlights: Rahul (149) and Pant (114) put up a fight but India lose by 118 runs

Live now
Sep 11, 2018 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Here’s what England’s captain Joe Root had to say: It has been a very tough series. India have played some exceptional cricket. Everyone watching would have been thrilled as well. India batted really well to get into that position in the final session. I mean Alastair has been such an exceptional player for a long time. He has been a huge part of our dressing room. Jimmy has a lot left I am sure. To achieve what he has is unbelievable. He has been bowling as well as he ever has. Hopefully, he can continue for many more years. We are growing all the time. Some young guys have stood up and performed. We have a lot of learning to do.
Here's what Indian skipper Virat Kohli had to say: I think a lot of credit has to go to the two young guys. The kind of cricket we have played might not show on the scorecard. But both the teams know this series has been a competitive one. This has been a great advert for Test cricket. The basic idea was to go out there and play the cricket we are supposed to do. England are a professional side and we realized that as the game changed with in two-three overs. Pant showed a lot of grit and character. We have character in the team and we just need some experience. When you get into a zone when you are not thinking about the result, things go your way. I am delighted for both the guys and it speaks of India's future. We did not take our opportunities. England also don't go for draws and they played fearless cricket and so did we. That is why you won't see draws in these kind of Series'. We can take a lot of heart from this but apply ourselves better the next time around. There is a reason why we voted Sam to be the Man of the series. It takes character to come in and play like that. He put England forward in the 1st and 4th Test match. There should be exciting pitches all over the result. The fans will come and watch if both teams play for a win. Just one word for Cook. You have had a great career. All the best for all your future endeavors.
Here's what Sam Curran had to say: It is just nice to be involved in such a historic series. To win the series and send off Cookie, it is phenomenal. Playing with the likes of Broady, Jimmy and Stokes, It has been a good learning curve. I think consistency is the main thing. Don't look too far ahead. Hopefully, I can keep contributing. Missing out on the second game and then coming back to contribute was a great thing for me.
Virat Kohli is India's Man of the Series.
What an introduction to Test Cricket it has been for the young all-rounder.
Sam Curran is England's Man of the Series
Alastair Cook is awarded with the Man of the Match award for his 71 and 147 in the match. As the presenter rightfully declared, sometimes fairytale endings do come true.
It's time for the presentation ceremony now. All the talk revolving around will be awarded with the Man of the Series award? But first we have the Man of the Match award to be given out.
Shami denies the single on the first delivery as he clips it away to long leg. BOWLED! That’s wicket number 564 for Anderson as he overtakes McGrath on the all-time leading wicket takers list. He sends down a good length delivery which nips back into the right hander to hit the middle stump. There is a round of applause all around the Oval as the English players shake hands congratulating each other on a 4-1 series win.
India 345/10 after 94.3 overs
WICKET! Shami b Anderson 0 (3)
England have three slips and a gully in place as Curran continues. Jadeja gets the 3rd delivery onto his pads and he flicks it over square leg for FOUR runs. CAUGHT! Curran sends the 4th ball just outside off and it moves away just the little bit to nick an outside edge before sailing into the gloves of Bairstow. Bumrah comes out to bat and England have four slips and a short leg in place but he plays out the last two deliveries. Can Anderson get that wicket he’s been waiting for in the next over?
India 345/9 after 94 overs
WICKET! Jadeja c Bairstow b Curran 13 (46)
Jadeja plays out the first four deliveries from Anderson before getting an inside edge on the 5th delivery while going for a cover drive. The ball whizzes past the off stump and goes down to the fine leg boundary for FOUR runs. Jadeja then sends the last ball towards midwicket to rotate strike. 5 runs from the over.
India 341/8 after 93 overs
Sam Curran comes back into the attack. Jadeja glances the 2nd ball down to third man for a single. CAUGHT! Curran finally gets his man on the very last delivery. Ishant was looking good with his defence but the last ball pitched on the off stump moved away just a little bit to kiss the outside edge before sailing into Bairstow’s gloves. Mohammed Shami comes out to bat and India still have 16 overs to survive for the draw.
India 336/8 after 92 overs
England finally take the second new ball as Anderson continues. The 3rd ball glances Jadeja’s pads and goes down fine leg for a leg bye. Ishant does well to survive the last three deliveries as the ball is starting to swing. This is going to be tricky for the Indians now.
India 335/7 after 91 overs
Rashid sends down the google from round the wicket on the 3rd delivery and Ishant sweeps it to deep midwicket for FOUR runs. He’s looking in great discomfort at the crease which could be a result of that injury which stopped him from bowling yesterday. Just the 4 runs from the over.
India 334/7 after 90 overs
Anderson continues. Jadeja decides to come down the track to defend the last two deliveries. Fourth consecutive maiden over. India still have to survive 19 overs before the end of the day’s play for the draw.
India 330/7 after 89 overs
England continue to have 5 men and the wicketkeeper around the bat as Rashid comes in to bowl. Rashid sends down the googly on the 4th delivery but Ishant swats it towards mid-off. Maiden over.
India 330/7 after 88 overs
DROPPED! Jadeja edges the 3rd delivery and a diving Bairstow manages to get his left glove behind the ball but cannot hold onto it. That would’ve been Anderson’s 564th Test wicket but he’ll have to wait a while longer to get there. It was a tough ask from the keeper and the ball wouldn’t have carried to first slip either. Another maiden for Anderson.
India 330/7 after 87 overs
England have surrounded Ishant with catchers as they have a slip, silly point, forward short leg and leg slip in place. Ishant manages to poke the 2nd delivery for a single. Jadeja then reaches out and drives the 3rd ball to extra cover for another single. Ishant then plays out the over safely. India are fighting to survive here.
India 330/7 after 86 overs
Anderson continues to look for that wicket which will take him past McGrath and into 4th spot on the all-time highest wicket takers list but Jadeja isn’t going to give it to him easy as he plays out the over. Another maiden over for Anderson.
India 328/7 after 85 overs
Pant slaps the first ball to sweeper cover for a single. Jadeja rotates the strike with a single off the 5th ball. CAUGHT! Looks like India’s resistance is coming to an end here as Rishabh Pant goes for the big shot over long off but only manages to find Moeen Ali who makes no mistake taking the catch. That was the googly from Rashid and Pant didn’t quite read it causing him to slice the shot instead of connecting cleanly. Another great innings comes to and end as Ishant Sharma comes out to bat. Can India still manage to hold on for a draw?
India 328/7 after 84 overs