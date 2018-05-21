CSK vs KXIP IPL 2018 highlights: Dhoni seals it with a six, as CSK win by 5 wickets

Live now
May 21, 2018 12:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CSK beat KXIP by 5 wickets.
FIFTY up for Raina 53 (45)
WICKET! Chahar c Mohit b Ashwin 39 (20)
WICKET! Harbhajan lbw b Ashwin 19 (22)
WICKET! Billings b Rajpoot 0 (1)
WICKET! du Plessis c Gayle b Rajpoot 14 (15)
WICKET! Rayudu c Rahul b Mohit Sharma 1 (3)
CSK need 154 to win from 20 overs.
WICKET! Rajpoot c du Plessis b Thakur 2 (4)
WICKET! Nair c Chahar b Bravo 54 (26)
FIFTY up for Nair 54 (25)
WICKET! Tye c Raina b Ngidi 0 (2)
WICKET! Ashwin c Dhoni b Ngidi 0 (1)
WICKET! Axar c Billings b Thakur 14 (12)
WICKET! Miller b Bravo 24 (22)
WICKET! Tiwary c Dhoni b Jadeja 35 (30)
WICKET! Rahul b Ngidi 7 (11)
WICKET! Finch c Raina b Chahar 4 (6)
WICKET! Gayle c Dhoni b Ngidi 0 (2)
Chennai win the toss and choose to bowl.
That’s it from us folks. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game. Join us again on Tuesday for the first Qualifier as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mumbai. Till then it’s goodbye.
Lungi Ngidi is the Man of the Match for his 4/10 the most economical figures of this season’s IPL.
CSK beat KXIP by 5 wickets.
Mohit Sharma to bowl the final over but he’ll get to send in just one delivery as Dhoni pulls the first ball over backward square leg for a SIX to seal the win. What a victory for CSK as they beat KXIP by 5 wickets.
CSK 159/5 after 19.1 overs.
Tye to bowl his final over. He sends down a shorter knuckle ball to begin with and Raina absolutely crunches it, sending the ball flat over deep midwicket for a SIX. Raina then brings up his FIFTY by launching the 3rd ball over long on for another SIX. He isn’t done yet as he gets under the 4th ball slashing it past deep backward point for a FOUR. Raina follows this up by pulling the next ball to fine leg for back-to-back FOURs. Scores are level now as 22 runs come off that over.
CSK 153/5 after 19 overs.
FIFTY up for Raina 53 (45)
Mohit is back into the attack. Raina gets a leading edge on the 2nd ball sending it high towards third man, Rajpoot comes charging in but the ball lands just short in front of him, he does well to prevent it from running to the boundary. Raina swings at the 5th delivery but he doesn’t get enough on it as he sends the ball towards deep midwicket, but he’s lucky once again as it lands just short of the man who was running in. Dhoni then shows him how it’s done as he swivels and sends the last ball to deep square leg for FOUR.
CSK now need 23 runs from 12 balls to win.
CSK 131/5 after 18 overs.
Ashwin to bowl out and once again he gets a wicket off the very first ball of his over. Chahar looks the send the first delivery out across the boundary but only gets a top edge to the ball taking it high into the night sky. Mohit Sharma keeps his composure and takes the catch at cover. CSK won’t mind the wicket though as Chahar has done his bit in the middle and the wicket gives MS Dhoni an opportunity to walk out to the crease. 6 runs and a wicket come off the over.
CSK 120/5 after 17 overs.
WICKET! Chahar c Mohit b Ashwin 39 (20)
Axar continues. Chahar once again makes room by moving in his crease and launches the 2nd ball over long off for a SIX. 12 runs off the over.
CSK need 40 runs off 24 balls to win.
CSK 114/4 after 16 overs.
Ashwin to continue. Chahar gets the over off to a blazing start with back-to-back SIXES. He moves across the stumps and then sits low as he sends the first ball flying over deep square leg for the first SIX. He then follows this up by reaching out and sending the next ball sailing over long off and into the stands. He isn’t done yet though as he cuts the 5th ball past the man at point for a FOUR.
CSK go past the 100-run mark and this means that KXIP now have no chance of making it into the playoffs. Rajasthan Royals will qualify in the fourth and final playoff berth. KXIP are now playing for pride here.
CSK 102/4 after 15 overs.
Axar back into the attack. Chahar lifts the 4th ball towards deep midwicket and Mohit Sharma does well with a full length dive to save the boundary. Just 6 runs off the over.
CSK need 73 runs off 36 balls to win.
CSK 81/4 after 14 overs.
Ashwin continues. He starts well giving away just 2 runs off the first 5 balls. Raina punches the last ball to point as they pick up another single. Just 3 runs off that over.
CSK 75/4 after 13 overs.
Tye back into the attack. He isn’t having the best of days as he starts the over with yet another wide ball. The batsmen pick up 8 runs off the over.
CSK need 82 runs from 48 balls to win.
CSK 72/4 after 12 overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack and the KXIP skipper makes an immediate impact dismissing Harbhajan off the very first ball. Ashwin sends down the carrom ball pitched down the middle, Harbhajan goes for the slog sweep and misses as the ball crashes onto his back leg. Good start by Ashwin as he gets a wicket and gives away just 6 runs off the over.
CSK 64/4 after 11 overs.
WICKET! Harbhajan lbw b Ashwin 19 (22)
Axar Patel back into the attack. He keeps it tight giving away just 6 runs off the over. KXIP need wickets desperately as CSK are slowing moving towards the 100-run mark.
CSK 58/3 after 10 overs.
Andrew Tye back into the attack. He cannot get his line right as he sends down two wides at the start of the over. Gives away 7 runs off the over as CSK get past the 50-run mark.
CSK 52/3 after 9 overs.
Axar Patel comes into the attack now. Harbhajan swings wildly at the 4th delivery but only gets a bottom edge on it as the ball sneaks past the keeper for a FOUR. Good start by Axar giving away just 5 runs off the over.
CSK 45/3 after 8 overs.
Rajpoot continues. He starts with an absolute scorcher pitching the length delivery on the leg stump. Harbhajan misses the ball as he tries to play the flick and the ball only just misses the leg stump. Rajpoot follows this up by a bouncer and he sends down another bouncer on the 3rd ball but the Umpire calls for a No-ball and signals a free hit, Rajpoot isn’t happy as Harbhajan had stepped out of his crease. Harbhajan however, cannot capitalize on the free-hit as he swings and misses. Harbhajan finally gets his bat behind the ball as he swings hard at the 4th delivery sending it flying over long off for a SIX. Rajpoot ends the over with 2 dot balls as just 7 runs come off it.
CSK 40/3 after 7 overs.
Mohit Sharma back into the attack. Harbhajan clears his front foot and slashes at the 5th delivery, sending it over backward point for a FOUR. 6 runs off the over as CSK manage just 33 runs off the powerplay overs.
CSK 33/3 after 6 overs.