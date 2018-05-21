CSK vs KXIP IPL 2018 highlights: Dhoni seals it with a six, as CSK win by 5 wickets

Mohit is back into the attack. Raina gets a leading edge on the 2nd ball sending it high towards third man, Rajpoot comes charging in but the ball lands just short in front of him, he does well to prevent it from running to the boundary. Raina swings at the 5th delivery but he doesn’t get enough on it as he sends the ball towards deep midwicket, but he’s lucky once again as it lands just short of the man who was running in. Dhoni then shows him how it’s done as he swivels and sends the last ball to deep square leg for FOUR.

CSK now need 23 runs from 12 balls to win.

CSK 131/5 after 18 overs.