Cricket

Cricket-Power failure at Gabba halts global Ashes coverage

Coverage resumed after about half an hour's interruption.

Moneycontrol News
December 11, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

A power failure at the Gabba stadium halted global broadcast coverage of the Ashes series between England and Australia early on day four of the first test in Brisbane on Saturday.

"There has been a power issue affecting the broadcast compound at the Gabba, resulting in the world feed going down and all resulting technology not working," a Cricket Australia spokesman said.

"The issue is being worked on with the aim to get everything working as soon as possible."

Coverage resumed after about half an hour's interruption.

A CA spokesman also confirmed all DRS technology was unavailable, leaving the game to the on-field umpires during the period.

Close

The big screens at the stadium were also down during the outage.

A litany of technical issues have plagued the opening match of cricket's most enduring rivalry.

Broadcasters reported on Thursday that the equipment used by the third umpire to check the front foot for no-balls had broken down.

The RTS 'Snicko' technology, which gauges noise from batting nicks to help the third umpire judge catch decisions, has also been unavailable for the test due to COVID-19 "border restrictions", CA said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ashes #Australia #Australia vs England #England #power failure
first published: Dec 11, 2021 09:10 am

