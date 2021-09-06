MARKET NEWS

Cricket| India beat England by 157 runs in fourth Test

England set 368 to win, were bowled out for 210 after tea on the last day with fast bowler Umesh Yadav taking 3-60.

September 06, 2021 / 09:17 PM IST

India overwhelmed England by 157 runs to win the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

England set 368 to win, were bowled out for 210 after tea on the last day with fast bowler Umesh Yadav taking 3-60.

The hosts were relatively well-placed at 141-2 before left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and paceman Jasprit Bumrah both struck twice in a spectacular collapse that saw England lose four wickets for six runs in 36 balls.

The series concludes with the fifth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting on Friday.
Tags: #cricket #England #England v India fourth test #India #India beat England fourth test #Sports
first published: Sep 6, 2021 09:17 pm

