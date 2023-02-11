English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsCricket

    2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Making Rohit Sharma Test opener was a brilliant stroke by India

    Since 2019, Rohit Sharma has averaged upwards of 57 in 19 Test matches and struck six mellifluous centuries. The latest in that string of masterpieces came at the VCA Stadium on February 10, 2023.

    R. Kaushik
    February 11, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST
    Rohit Sharma was playing his first Test in 11 months at Nagpur. (Photo via Twitter/ICC)

    Rohit Sharma was playing his first Test in 11 months at Nagpur. (Photo via Twitter/ICC)

    As far as opening statements go, this will be particularly hard to beat. India have won the first Test of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy by an innings and 132 runs.


    So much is at stake in an India-Australia Test series that you feel that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy doesn’t need further context. And yet, what with berths in the final of the World Test Championship at stake, that’s exactly what this four-match showdown between the world’s top two Test nations has acquired.