Unlock 3.0 rules for Puducherry: What is allowed, what is not

In the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases, the Puducherry Department of Revenue and Disaster Management on July 31, 2020 issued guidelines for Unlock 3.0 in order to reopen activities in the areas outside the containment zones and announced an extended lockdown in the containment zones upto August 31, 2020.

Here is what is permitted:

>> Restrictions on movement of individuals at night (night curfew) have been lifted.>> Yoga institutes and gyms outside containment zones will be allowed to function from August 5.>> Independence Day functions was allowed with social distancing, along with other health protocols. The celebration was marked with a march-past by the police contingent. However, the cultural festivals and march past by different other contingents were dispensed with because of COVID-19 situation.

>> International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission.

Here is what remains prohibited:

>> Schools, ICDS centers, colleges, educational/training/coaching/ institutions etc.>> Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls.

>> Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

Besides, the territorial administration has also decided to impose total lockdown once a week on Tuesdays from August 18 till August 31. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Wednesday.

Keeping in mind that a lot of weddings and social functions are planned on Sundays, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said it has been decided that lockdowns will take place on Tuesdays.

It will be enforced from 6 am on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday.

All markets, business establishments, banks, and other offices will remain closed.

In addition the government has decided that from August 14, shops will be permitted to stay operational between 6 am and 7 pm, instead of the usual 9 pm.

The CM also cautioned that if the total number of people at a wedding exceeds the limit of 50 persons and social distancing is not maintained, action will be taken.