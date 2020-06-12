SC pulls up Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal over COVID-19 management

The Supreme Court on June 12 termed as "horrific" the state of affairs in Delhi hospitals with bodies of the dead being stacked next to COVID-19 patients. It has sought responses from the Centre and different states on its plea taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the treatment being meted out to patients and the handling of the bodies.

Hospitals are not giving due care to keeping of bodies and not even informing family members about deaths, as a result, they are unable to attend the last rites, the top court said.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah also issued notices to the Centre, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

"The situation in Delhi is horrendous, horrific and pathetic," the bench said during the hearing.

It said that the guidelines of the central government are not being followed and directed the Chief Secretaries of the states to take stock of the patient management system and submit status reports regarding hospital staff and patient care.

The top court had on June 11 taken suo motu cognisance of reports of improper handling of COVID-19 patients and undignified disposal of the victims' bodies in the country.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde had taken note of the situation relating to the handling of COVID-19 patients and bodies of the victims and assigned the case to a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan.

The top court titled the case as "Proper Treatment of COVID-19 Patients and Dignified Handling of Dead Bodies in Hospitals etc." and listed the matter for June 12.

Reports have been appearing in the media on alleged improper handling of COVID-19 patients and bodies of the victims in hospitals.