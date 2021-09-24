MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

Keep LMO stock at 95% capacity, Maharashtra tells manufacturing units

In an order issued during the day by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, these units were asked to maintain 95 per cent stock by September 30, with district collectors being directed to ensure that LMO is stored to the maximum possible technically feasible level.

PTI
September 24, 2021 / 10:09 PM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

After announcing the reopening of schools and places of worship from the first week of October as the number of coronavirus cases decline, the Maharashtra government on Friday asked liquid medical oxygen manufacturing units to maintain stock at 95 per cent capacity.

In an order issued during the day by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, these units were asked to maintain 95 per cent stock by September 30, with district collectors being directed to ensure that LMO is stored to the maximum possible technically feasible level.

ALSO READ: Religious places to reopen in Maharashtra from October 7: CM Uddhav Thackeray

The public health department, in consultation with the medical education and drugs departments, should adjust non-medical oxygen use as medical oxygen needs start rising, the order added. In case there is an increase in the number of infections post relaxation, there will be sufficient stock of LMO for patients with this order, an official said.

 
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus cases #Liquid Medical Oxygen #Maharashtra #manufacturing units #religious places #Uddhav Thackeray
first published: Sep 24, 2021 10:09 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.