Keep LMO stock at 95% capacity, Maharashtra tells manufacturing units

After announcing the reopening of schools and places of worship from the first week of October as the number of coronavirus cases decline, the Maharashtra government on Friday asked liquid medical oxygen manufacturing units to maintain stock at 95 per cent capacity.

In an order issued during the day by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, these units were asked to maintain 95 per cent stock by September 30, with district collectors being directed to ensure that LMO is stored to the maximum possible technically feasible level.

The public health department, in consultation with the medical education and drugs departments, should adjust non-medical oxygen use as medical oxygen needs start rising, the order added. In case there is an increase in the number of infections post relaxation, there will be sufficient stock of LMO for patients with this order, an official said.