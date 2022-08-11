English
    Delhi sees 2,726 new coronavirus cases, six fatalities

    This is the ninth consecutive day when the national capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.

    PTI
    August 11, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh COVID-19 cases and six fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 percent, according to data shared by the health department here. This is the ninth consecutive day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.

    The city on Wednesday had reported eight fatalities due to the coronavirus infection, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 percent. The national capital on February 13 had recorded 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

    On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 percent and seven fatalities. The national capital saw 1,372 infections and six deaths on Sunday as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21. On January 21, the positivity rate had stood at 18.04 percent.

    The fresh cases on Thursday came out of 18,960 COVID-19 tests, according to the latest health bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection count increased to 19,78,266 and the death toll rose to 26,357, it said.
    PTI
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #COVID-19 deaths #Delhi
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:44 pm
