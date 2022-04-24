English
    Delhi reports 1,083 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

    On Saturday, the national capital had reported 1,094 COVID-19 cases, its highest daily spike since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.82 percent and two fatalities.

    PTI
    April 24, 2022 / 08:32 PM IST
    Representative image

    Delhi on Sunday reported 1,083 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 4.48 percent and one death due to the disease, according to the health department. On Saturday, the national capital had reported 1,094 COVID-19 cases, its highest daily spike since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.82 percent and two fatalities.

    A total of 25,177 Covid tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the latest data by the department showed. The COVID-19 infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,74,876 and the death toll at 26,168.

    Delhi had logged 1,042 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 percent and two fatalities due to the infection on Friday. On Thursday, the city reported 965 COVID-19 cases and a single fatality with a positivity rate of 4.71 percent.



    PTI
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Delhi
    first published: Apr 24, 2022 08:32 pm
