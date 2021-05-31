MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 vaccine | India's Dr. Reddy's in talks with government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light

Dr. Reddy's is also in talks with the Indian government and the private sector to supply the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine, which the company expects to commercially launch in the country in the middle of next month.

May 31, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
Representative image of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is in talks with the government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine into the country, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

first published: May 31, 2021 05:00 pm

